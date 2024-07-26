Home Analytics Optim Optim Optim Data Privacy IBM InfoSphere Optim Data Privacy
De-identify sensitive information across applications, databases and operating systems
Mitigate the risk of a security breach

IBM® InfoSphere® Optim Data Privacy provides extensive capabilities to effectively mask sensitive data across nonproduction environments, such as development, testing, QA or training.

To protect confidential data InfoSphere® Optim Data Privacy provides a variety of transformation techniques that substitute sensitive information with realistic, fully functional masked data. The contextually accurate masking capabilities help masked data retain a similar format to the original information.
Closing the data privacy gap

Benefits Mask confidential data on demand

Apply masking techniques to transform personally identifying information and confidential corporate data in applications, databases and reports.

Reduce risk, improve governance

Prevent misuse of information by masking, obfuscating, and privatizing personal information that is disseminated across non-production environments.

Implement regulations quickly

Use predefined actionable data privacy classifications and rules to speed data privacy initiatives and provide a compliance report method.

Testing sandbox

Substitute test environments with realistic, fictionalized data, creating a safe environment for testing that accurately reflects business processes.

Features Data transformation techniques

Prepackaged data masking routines transform complex data elements while retaining their contextual meaning. Integration with the Information Governance Catalog provides 30 predefined data classifications and 30 predefined data privacy rules.

Data privacy components

A stand-alone API provides flexible and extensible access to predefined and user-developed data masking services. A data privacy app masks data in CSV, XML and Hadoop. User-defined functions (UDFs) dynamically mask data within a database management system.

 Privacy law compliance

Optim Data Privacy can help organizations improve and meet compliance requirements such as HIPAA, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Digital Due Process (DDP) requirements, Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), and more.

Format Preserving Encryption (FPE)

Optim Data Privacy supports FPE and is based on the AES-256 algorithm to produce varied masked values without a discernible pattern. It offers repeatable masked values when using the same key. User-defined encryption keys provide additional security.

Enterprise data masking

Optim Data Privacy integrates with commonly used applications, including Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft Enterprise, Siebel, and more. It supports IBM Db2®, IBM Information Management System, Postgres, Informix, Oracle, Sybase, and more.

Predefined data privacy reports

Compliance reports give insight into your risk exposure. Reports include the Data Masking Compliance Report, Data Masking Enforcement Report and the Statistics by Masking Status, Data Store, and Database Management Systems Report.

A unified privacy framework
Data privacy and AI protection Solutions integrated through IBM Cloud Pak® for Data helps you understand and manage how sensitive data is used throughout your organization. Discover how the unified approach works
Resources IBM InfoSphere Optim Data Masking solution

Take advantage of comprehensive capabilities to mask and govern sensitive data across applications, reports and databases in production and nonproduction environments.

Data governance

Govern your structured or unstructured data to mitigate compliance risks and empower your stakeholders. Know what data you have, where it resides and how it can be used.

 How meeting GDPR benefits your business

Learn how data governance can help develop more transparent and trusted relationships with customers. Accelerate adoption for a competitive advantage with your data.

