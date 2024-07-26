IBM® InfoSphere® Optim Data Privacy provides extensive capabilities to effectively mask sensitive data across nonproduction environments, such as development, testing, QA or training.
To protect confidential data InfoSphere® Optim Data Privacy provides a variety of transformation techniques that substitute sensitive information with realistic, fully functional masked data. The contextually accurate masking capabilities help masked data retain a similar format to the original information.
Apply masking techniques to transform personally identifying information and confidential corporate data in applications, databases and reports.
Prevent misuse of information by masking, obfuscating, and privatizing personal information that is disseminated across non-production environments.
Use predefined actionable data privacy classifications and rules to speed data privacy initiatives and provide a compliance report method.
Substitute test environments with realistic, fictionalized data, creating a safe environment for testing that accurately reflects business processes.
Prepackaged data masking routines transform complex data elements while retaining their contextual meaning. Integration with the Information Governance Catalog provides 30 predefined data classifications and 30 predefined data privacy rules.
A stand-alone API provides flexible and extensible access to predefined and user-developed data masking services. A data privacy app masks data in CSV, XML and Hadoop. User-defined functions (UDFs) dynamically mask data within a database management system.
Optim Data Privacy can help organizations improve and meet compliance requirements such as HIPAA, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Digital Due Process (DDP) requirements, Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), and more.
Optim Data Privacy supports FPE and is based on the AES-256 algorithm to produce varied masked values without a discernible pattern. It offers repeatable masked values when using the same key. User-defined encryption keys provide additional security.
Optim Data Privacy integrates with commonly used applications, including Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft Enterprise, Siebel, and more. It supports IBM Db2®, IBM Information Management System, Postgres, Informix, Oracle, Sybase, and more.
Compliance reports give insight into your risk exposure. Reports include the Data Masking Compliance Report, Data Masking Enforcement Report and the Statistics by Masking Status, Data Store, and Database Management Systems Report.
Take advantage of comprehensive capabilities to mask and govern sensitive data across applications, reports and databases in production and nonproduction environments.
Meet complex data privacy challenges with effective data masking, including application-aware data masking, context-aware data masking, and persistent data masking.
Govern your structured or unstructured data to mitigate compliance risks and empower your stakeholders. Know what data you have, where it resides and how it can be used.
Learn how data governance can help develop more transparent and trusted relationships with customers. Accelerate adoption for a competitive advantage with your data.