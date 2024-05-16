IBM InfoSphere® Optim™ Archive is a scalable solution that can help your organization manage and support database archiving strategies. The solution can also help you control growing data volumes and associated storage costs while improving application performance and minimizing risks associated with data retention and compliance. Whether applied to packaged or custom applications or data warehouse environments, InfoSphere Optim Archive offers benefits to both IT groups and business units helping you intelligently archive and manage historical data throughout its lifecycle.