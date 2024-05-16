Home Analytics Optim InfoSphere Optim Archive IBM InfoSphere Optim Archive
Help reduce hardware, storage and maintenance costs by archiving or retiring historical data from applications and systems
Archiving capabilities to achieve business results

IBM InfoSphere® Optim™ Archive is a scalable solution that can help your organization manage and support database archiving strategies. The solution can also help you control growing data volumes and associated storage costs while improving application performance and minimizing risks associated with data retention and compliance. Whether applied to packaged or custom applications or data warehouse environments, InfoSphere Optim Archive offers benefits to both IT groups and business units helping you intelligently archive and manage historical data throughout its lifecycle.
Benefits Improve data lifecycle management

Management tools help you consolidate or retire legacy and redundant applications. Archiving expedites application upgrades by reducing the amount of data to be migrated.

 Data retention compliance programs

Optim Archive lets you apply business policies that govern data retention, access and disposal. With a retention policy, you can confidently delete archived data when retention needs expire.

 Control and manage data growth

By applying advanced archiving capabilities for structured data, InfoSphere Optim Archive provides better data control and helps reduce hardware storage and maintenance costs.
Key features of Optim Archive
Application-independent access methods

When you need to produce a historical business activity snapshot in response to a discovery request or audit application, independent access methods are critical. These methods allow the greatest support over the full archive lifecycle. Independent access helps eliminate the need to maintain originating applications or versions. It also lets users view, query and report on data in archives using industry standard methods and reporting tools.
Consumption-based reporting

InfoSphere Optim Archive produces reports from archive, delete, and restore processes that show detailed information about database connections, access, data throughput, index usage and other relevant statistics. This information is valuable for performance settings and useful for design considerations and troubleshooting.
Establish distinct service levels

Define service levels for each class or temperature of data so you can consistently achieve application and data warehouse performance targets. Set appropriate service levels for current (hot) data, reporting (warm) data and historical (cold) data.
Support for enterprise environments

As a single scalable solution, InfoSphere Optim Archive supports commonly used applications, database technologies and operating systems. You can work with Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft Enterprise, Siebel Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. This solution can be used with IBM Db2®, IBM Informix®, Oracle, Sybase, SQL server and XML database technologies and supports Microsoft Windows, Unix, Linux® and IBM z/OS® operating systems.
