User groups COMMON

Connect with your IBM i peers to share user experiences, best practices, industry trends and more.

 LUG

Join the Large User Group (LUG) of over one hundred large companies for the latest IBM i insights.

 Common Europe

Engage with the European IBM Power® community to share ideas and learn from industry experts.

Performance tooling

IBM iDoctor for IBM i

A suite of dynamic tools that identify performance issues quickly on IBM i systems.

Support IBM i Community Badge Program

Find out how your IBM i skills, knowledge and contributions to the community can earn you a badge.

Open-source support

Get world-class support for your open-source software on IBM i.

 IBM i developer certification

Accelerate your career by learning how to prepare, register and get certified as an IBM i developer.
