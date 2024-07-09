IBM iDoctor for IBM i

IBM® iDoctor is a suite of dynamic tools that identify performance issues quickly on IBM i systems. Monitor your overall system health at a high level, and take advantage of advanced drill-down capabilities for specific issues. Some iDoctor tools are complimentary, and others require a license key.
iDoctor is sold via IBM Technology Services Statements of Work (SOWs).
Get more flexibility with the same engines, commands and database files as other web-based tools.
Optimize performance with new functions added quarterly based on client and consultant feedback.
Solve problems quickly by graphing high-level data then ranking, sorting and filtering results.
iDoctor graphically shows you the types of waits occurring, identifies resource conflicts, and pinpoints the cause of many performance issues.
Collect data 24x7 so you can start analysis when a problem occurs. Retain only the amount of historical data that you desire.
Quickly add or remove selected metrics to best suit your needs using menu options or drag and drop.
Identify problem areas based on real-life IBM support performance problems that have occurred in the past.
Automate the creation of PDF reports of desired graphs. Email the results on a pre-determined collection schedule.
Visually compare good runs with bad or compare different types of data sets side by side.
Get help with common tasks such as working with jobs, browsing libraries and objects, viewing the IFS, transferring files, creating reports and more.
Visualize high-level performance data to monitor or investigate job, CPU, disk or memory performance issues or make comparisons across multiple LPARs.
Get real-time, detailed views of job/thread/task performance data. View displays of running and waiting job components, and analyze waiting jobs.
Simplify the collection and analysis of all types of PEX data. Pinpoint the issues that are affecting system and application performance.
— IBM i 7.1+
— IBM i Access Client Solutions AND Windows Application Package
— Windows 10 or higher
