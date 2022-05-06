Protecting enterprise data is no simple task, especially when it's distributed across multiple clouds, applications and geographies. Data growth within cloud environments makes it increasingly complex to identify where sensitive information resides. Simultaneously, the cost of data breaches continues to soar, with devastating financial and reputational consequences that seem to be never ending. Navigating the intricate web of compliance and privacy standards further heightens the complexity of data protection. To tackle these challenges effectively, organizations must have a comprehensive strategy that encompasses early risk detection, policy enforcement and the safeguarding of data in motion and at rest. Automation has emerged as a critical tool, streamlining data protection and remediation processes.
IBM Guardium® Insights is designed to simplify and streamline your data security efforts across the hybrid cloud environment. By implementing Guardium Insights, organizations can increase their confidence in their data security policies while also fostering enhanced team productivity with increased visibility. You can discover the full spectrum of benefits that Guardium Insights can offer through a live demo.
per-record cost of a data breach
of breaches were identified by the organizations’ internal security teams and tools
percent of organizations are increasing security investments after a breach
Sensitive information can reside in structured and unstructured data repositories, including databases, data warehouses, big data platforms and cloud environments. Data discovery and classification solutions automate the process of identifying sensitive information, as well as assessing and remediating vulnerabilities.
File activity monitoring tools analyze data usage patterns, enabling security teams to see who is accessing data, spot anomalies and identify risks. Dynamic blocking and alerting can also be implemented for abnormal activity patterns.
These solutions ease the process of detecting and mitigating vulnerabilities such as out-of-date software, misconfigurations or weak passwords, and can also identify data sources at greatest risk of exposure.
Comprehensive data protection solutions with automated reporting capabilities can provide a centralized repository for enterprise-wide compliance audit trails.
