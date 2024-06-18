Every minute counts in healthcare. IBM Storage FlashSystem solutions for healthcare provide quick and easy access to medical records and patient data. Having the right casework information at providers’ fingertips streamlines healthcare operations, helping to eliminate duplicate tests and unnecessary procedures. These enhancements lead to better decisions regarding patient care, improves the quality of treatment and speeds up workflows and processes so patients can recover faster, all while significantly reducing costs.

Additionally, IBM Storage FlashSystem for healthcare systems comply with industry standards including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). This conformity is critical for ensuring the security and confidentiality of patient information.