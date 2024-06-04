As cyber assaults increase, so do the repercussions. Government IT officials can’t ignore the fact that the average cost of data breaches increases each year.

Government organizations continue to migrate to digital tools making the security, efficiency and safety of IT operations critical for all levels of government. And as data volumes continue to skyrocket, all information must be recorded, handled and preserved properly.

To achieve these goals while guaranteeing the security of sensitive citizen information, it is crucial to use data effectively and transmit it quickly. IBM Storage FlashSystem products are designed to meet and surpass these specifications. Specifically, it provides the required performance, secure storage, high availability and data resilience government agencies demand.