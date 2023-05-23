IBM Decision Intelligence Client Managed Software (DICMS) is a business automation software for modeling and managing business decisions in an easy-to-use, low-code UI.
Model business decisions with an easy-to-use, low-code UI.
Make predictive decisions with out-of-the-box machine learning integration.
Enable AI applications to interact with decision automation content.
Collaborate on rules with SMEs across your organization.
Use insights to optimize the power of data, enabling more informed decisions in your business operations. Detect and act on issues before they impact operations.
Consistently and efficiently run business operations at scale. Automate approvals, process claims, onboard emplyees and clients, and help reduce noncompliance costs and prevent credit losses.
Provide documented proof of decision process to support compliance auditing. Change policies as regulations evolve. Drive consistency between geographies, channels and regulations.