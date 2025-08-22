IBM Decision Intelligence

AI-powered decisions that are trusted, explainable and productive

Smarter, safer decisions—from policy to impact in hours

Turn business policies into AI-authored decisions in hours, governed by design and built to deliver operational speed, transparency and regulatory confidence at scale.

 Transform complex policies

How it works

From business policy to governed decision in hours. With IBM Decision Intelligence, policies written in natural language become governed, auditable decision flows, ready to be deployed with confidence.

The result: faster actions, fewer errors and a measurable path to return on investment (ROI).

Decision modeling in natural language

Translate policy into decisions without code.

Use Decision Assistant powered by IBM watsonx® to convert business policies into traceable rules. Designed for business users, trusted by compliance leaders and accelerated by IT.
AI, rules and data—integrated by design

Remove the complexity of stitching together separate tools. Build, govern and deploy decisions in one unified environment—accelerating transformation and reducing operational risk.
Decisions you can explain

IBM Decision Intelligence provides full lifecycle traceability. This feature works from policy creation to business outcome, which can ensure that decisions are discernible, auditable and built for trust.
