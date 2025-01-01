IBM Db2 Support

Get the most from your Db2 investment. Stay current, connected, secure and supported
Software updates What’s new?
Check IBM documents for the latest on Db2. Use filters to navigate to the technical information you need.
Product lifecycle
View IBM® Db2® lifecycle data. Sort by product name, version, general availability or end of support.
Upgrade
Use your software subscription and support benefits to download the latest Db2 version or release.
Db2 fixes
Search Fix Central to order and download Db2 fixes that address known issues and add new functions.
Db2 EoS dates
Monitor Db2 end-of-support (EoS) dates to determine whether a newer version is needed.
Db2 EoS options
Access your software subscription and support benefits to download the latest version or release.

Support essentials

IBM Db2 Support

Open a case, download fixes, search for technical documentation and view known issues—authorized program analysis records (APARs)—to help you troubleshoot, prevent and resolve issues.
IBM Db2 Connect IBM Db2 Event Store IBM Db2 Linux®, Unix and Windows IBM Db2 for z/OS® IBM Db2® Warehouse on IBM Cloud® IBM Db2 on IBM Cloud IBM Db2 Net Search Extender IBM Db2 pureScale® IBM Db2® Warehouse Private (dashDB local)

Register with support

Access to IBM Support requires registration, an IBM customer number (ICN) and approval from your site administrator.

Subscribe

Take a proactive approach to problem prevention. Subscribe to support updates, security bulletins and flashes.
Additional support

IBM offers flexible support options that allow you to have the right level of support across its entire product lifecycle. Choose the option that’s right for you.

Learn more about support offerings

 Advanced Support
A perfect addition to distributed software or SaaS offerings. Advanced Support provides prioritized case handling and reduced response time objectives on top of base software and support.
Extended Support
An ideal option when the software version you are using is nearing its end-of-support date. Extended Support gives you more time to migrate to a newer supported version.
Sustained Support
A must-have when you are running the last supported version of software withdrawn from marketing. Sustained Support provides up to 5 more years to plan for what's next.
