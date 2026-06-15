IBM DataPower Interact Gateway

Secure, govern and observe AI interactions without rebuilding your architecture

Book a live demo
NPI DataPower Interact Gateway

Overview

Bring AI interactions under control

AI is moving into production faster than enterprise controls can keep up. IBM DataPower Interact Gateway brings AI interactions back under control; governing how agents, models, and tools interact with APIs and enterprise systems at runtime.
news
Modern city skyline at night with light trails from traffic
Watch IBM DataPower Interact Gateway Demo
See how AI interactions are governed and executed across your enterprise in real time.
webinar
Spotlight carousel webinar illustration
Moving AI from Pilot to Production?
Watch this webinar on demand to learn why and how a unified integration approach helps you scale AI with better visibility, control and reliability.

Features

The AI mediation governance gateway for the AI interaction layer

Extend your existing API and integration control plane to seamlessly govern, secure, and observe AI interactions across tools, agents, and multiple model providers; without adding parallel AI stacks, reusing what you already trust.

Extend your existing API and integration control plane to seamlessly govern, secure, and observe AI interactions across tools, agents, and multiple model providers Extend your existing API and integration control plane to seamlessly govern, secure, and observe AI interactions across tools, agents, and multiple model providers

Convert existing APIs, events, and integrations into AI-ready tools that agents can securely discover and invoke enterprise capabilities using evolving A2A interactions and MCP Composer & Enhancer. Reuse third-party APIs, including AWS, Azure, Kong, and Apigee, without rebuilding services or creating new endpoints.

Convert existing APIs and integrations into AI-ready tools that’s easily discovered and consumed by agents using IBM DataPower Interact Gateway’s MCP Enhancer Convert existing APIs and integrations into AI-ready tools that’s easily discovered and consumed by agents using IBM DataPower Interact Gateway’s MCP Enhancer

Built on the DataPower Nano Gateway framework, the Interact Gateway helps mediate and govern LLM and MCP traffic in real time without relying on centralized gateways. The DataPower Nano Gateway provides the ultra-lightweight, Kubernetes-native architecture that delivers high throughput and low-latency performance.

Mediate and govern LLM and MCP traffic in real-time Mediate and govern LLM and MCP traffic in real-time

Pair AI Gateway with Interact Gateway to gain real-time visibility into AI and API interactions through integrated analytics. Understand usage patterns, track behavior and optimize performance with token-based rate limiting, response caching and traffic policies; so you can prevent unexpected cost overruns as AI scales.

End-to-end visibility on AI usage through MCP End-to-end visibility on AI usage through MCP

Bring AI-ready tools into a human-readable marketplace and searchable catalog, so teams can discover, manage, and govern assets across Interact Gateway, and other environments from one place.

Easy discoverable, governed AI-ready tools across environments Discoverable and governed AI-ready tools across environments

Use cases

Extend API Governance to AI Interactions

Connect your AI Center of Excellence

Connect agents, models and tools to enterprise APIs and systems through a single governed plane. Build AI into real business workflows faster, with consistent runtime control, better visibility into usage and behavior, and less custom integration work.
Build on existing Integration & APIs

Turn APIs, events, and workflows into AI-ready tools that agents can securely discover and invoke. Extend the existing API and integration control planes to govern, secure, and observe AI interactions in one place. Reuse what you already trust instead of creating new endpoints.

Pricing

Flexible, consumption-based pricing

Usage-based pricing to align cost with usage. Volume discounts are available as consumption grows.
Standalone Software

Choose a dedicated software offering to govern enterprise AI interactions across your environment. Consumption-based pricing aligns to AI interaction volume. Best for flexible development and enterprise-scale control.

 IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS Add-on

Available as an add-on for existing IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS consumption with no separate development required. Built for AI-enabled hybrid integration scenarios.

 Buy now API Connect SaaS Add-on

Available as an add-on for API Connect SaaS offerings with no separate development model. Ideal for customers extending API governance to AI interactions.

 Buy now
Take the next steps

Take control of AI interactions in your enterprise.

  1. Book a live demo
  2. Watch the demo