Secure, govern and observe AI interactions without rebuilding your architecture
Bring AI interactions under control
AI is moving into production faster than enterprise controls can keep up. IBM DataPower Interact Gateway brings AI interactions back under control; governing how agents, models, and tools interact with APIs and enterprise systems at runtime.
The AI mediation governance gateway for the AI interaction layer
Extend your existing API and integration control plane to seamlessly govern, secure, and observe AI interactions across tools, agents, and multiple model providers; without adding parallel AI stacks, reusing what you already trust.
Convert existing APIs, events, and integrations into AI-ready tools that agents can securely discover and invoke enterprise capabilities using evolving A2A interactions and MCP Composer & Enhancer. Reuse third-party APIs, including AWS, Azure, Kong, and Apigee, without rebuilding services or creating new endpoints.
Built on the DataPower Nano Gateway framework, the Interact Gateway helps mediate and govern LLM and MCP traffic in real time without relying on centralized gateways. The DataPower Nano Gateway provides the ultra-lightweight, Kubernetes-native architecture that delivers high throughput and low-latency performance.
Pair AI Gateway with Interact Gateway to gain real-time visibility into AI and API interactions through integrated analytics. Understand usage patterns, track behavior and optimize performance with token-based rate limiting, response caching and traffic policies; so you can prevent unexpected cost overruns as AI scales.
Bring AI-ready tools into a human-readable marketplace and searchable catalog, so teams can discover, manage, and govern assets across Interact Gateway, and other environments from one place.
Extend API Governance to AI Interactions
Connect agents, models and tools to enterprise APIs and systems through a single governed plane. Build AI into real business workflows faster, with consistent runtime control, better visibility into usage and behavior, and less custom integration work.
Turn APIs, events, and workflows into AI-ready tools that agents can securely discover and invoke. Extend the existing API and integration control planes to govern, secure, and observe AI interactions in one place. Reuse what you already trust instead of creating new endpoints.
Flexible, consumption-based pricing
Usage-based pricing to align cost with usage. Volume discounts are available as consumption grows.
Choose a dedicated software offering to govern enterprise AI interactions across your environment. Consumption-based pricing aligns to AI interaction volume. Best for flexible development and enterprise-scale control.
Available as an add-on for existing IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS consumption with no separate development required. Built for AI-enabled hybrid integration scenarios.
Available as an add-on for API Connect SaaS offerings with no separate development model. Ideal for customers extending API governance to AI interactions.