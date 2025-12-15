Accelerate APIs with ultra-light, Kubernetes-native gateway with 50% higher throughput1, 2 and zero-trust security.
DataPower® Nano Gateway is a next-gen gateway designed for modern, Kubernetes-native workloads. Embedded closer to business apps, it gives developers direct control over API traffic, security and policies across any deployment environment, so they can move fast without relying on centralized gateway teams.
Deploy secure gateways with sub-second startup through GitOps pipelines; helping developers move from build to production faster without centralized bottlenecks.
Run gateways close to business apps with reduced latency; enabling fine-grain scaling and faster response time across hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises environments.
Embed zero-trust protection and consistent policy enforcement into each microservice with built-in OpenTelemetry and declarative configuration.
Eliminate reliance on heavy, centralized gateways with ultra-light, cloud-native, embedded runtime that cuts compute footprint and simplifies scaling with Infrastructure-as-a-code.
Start small with 10 millicores of CPU for lightweight environments. Scale up to 300 millicores to deliver strong performance without heavy infrastructure.
Startup in less than one second with less than 20 MB RAM. Ideal for containerized, cloud-native and edge deployments.
Processes up to 50% more transactions per second than leading gateways, accelerating API performance at scale.
Sub-second startup with a compact, Kubernetes-native gateway that embeds close to business apps; minimizing runtime, network latency and infrastructure footprint.
Define API policies through YAML-based declarative configurations, enabling developers to secure, validate and govern traffic faster and consistently across hybrid and cloud environments.
Bring zero-trust protection directly into each business application with its own isolated gateway; ensuring faster response, safer traffic control and eliminating noisy neighbor issues.
¹IBM internal benchmarks-December 2025. Minimum requirements: 10 millicores CPU (1% of one CPU core) and 20 MB RAM. For a standard production-grade deployment, 300 millicores CPU and 600 MB RAM are recommended.
²50% more transactions per second (TPS) than leading competitor gateways.