Consume as a service; hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
*Sold on an annual basis
Consume as service, hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS); single-tenant gateway with advanced capabilities.
*Sold on an annual basis
Consumed as a single-tenant service that meets greater isolation and availability requirements; hosted on IBM Cloud.
*Sold on an annual basis
Deploy on premises, in a hybrid cloud, or multi-cloud environment.
**Renewed annually
API design and development
Utilize an intuitive experience to rapidly design and build APIs
API testing
Generate, run and report on test cases automatically
API Lifecycle management
Manage and move APIs throughout their lifecycle
API gateway isolation
Secure and control API traffic and user access with caching included
Multi-tenant
Single-tenant
Single-tenant
Self-hosted API gateways
Ability to add self-hosted API Gateways
Developer portals
Build customizable, company-branded portals to share APIs with API consumers
API analytics
Use dashboards and visualization to understand and assess API usage
Analytics offload
Offload analytics data to external systems for correlation and data retention
Monetization
Monetize your APIs with pricing and rate plans
Hybrid/multicloud deployment
Deploy in a hybrid or multicloud environment
Quantity sold
API call volume for a 12-month period
100,000 API calls per year and greater
100 million API calls per year and greater
120 million API calls per year and greater
Varies
Hosted on
Cloud provider
AWS
AWS
IBM Cloud
Determined by customer
Management plane isolation
Single-tenant vs. multi-tenant shared architecture
Multi-tenant
Multi-tenant
Single-tenant
Determined by customer
Number of instances per subscription
Number of instances available to separate your environments
1-3
1-3
1
Determined by customer
SLA
Service Level Agreement
99.9%
99.9%
Option for 99.95%
Determined by customer
New features, releases, and versions
Fixes and security updates
Answers to installation, deployment, usage, and code-related questions
Rapid problem resolution
24x7x365. Simply open a case from the web, via chat, or by phone
30-day trial available
Full capabilities available in free trial
Purchase through AWS
Use your AWS entitlements by purchasing on the AWS Marketplace
NA
NA
Upgrade your existing trial
Upgrade your existing API Connect trial today
NA
NA
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Base tier (SaaS)
Advanced tier (SaaS)
Reserved instance (SaaS)
Software
Option 1: Purchase self-service through the IBM Marketplace
Option 2: Purchase through IBM sales
Option 3: Purchase self-service through the AWS Marketplace
NA
NA
Option 4: Purchase via private offer through the AWS Marketplace
NA
NA
Upgrading your trial to a paid subscription: You can upgrade your trial instance to a paid subscription at any time during the 30-day trial period. If your trial is active and you use the same IBMid/email you used for the trial at the time of the upgrade, your trial instance and assets will be automatically migrated to your paid subscription instance. If you don’t want your trial instance to get migrated and prefer to start fresh, please use a different IBMid/email for the upgrade.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration
For increased flexibility, use IBM API Connect® along with other integration capabilities as part of a complete integration strategy connecting applications and data across any cloud or on-premises environment.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration includes built-in AI automation and continuous feedback.
Get API management, app integration, end-to-end security and more–all in one place.
Varied styles of integration with flexible, open-source deployment options using a modular pricing approach.
Looking for a higher level of support, additional time to move to the latest release or transition to new products and solutions to accelerate your AI, cloud, modernization, and transformation initiatives?
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.