Upgrading your trial to a paid subscription: You can upgrade your trial instance to a paid subscription at any time during the 30-day trial period. If your trial is active and you use the same IBMid/email you used for the trial at the time of the upgrade, your trial instance and assets will be automatically migrated to your paid subscription instance. If you don’t want your trial instance to get migrated and prefer to start fresh, please use a different IBMid/email for the upgrade.