Secure and manage APIs with flexible, customized pricing based on the deployment option that's best for you.
Price Estimator
Business value assessment
API Connect Offering Options
Base tier (SaaS) Starting at USD 83/month*

Consume as a service; hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

*Sold on an annual basis

 Advanced tier (SaaS) Starting at USD 2,280/month*

Consume as service, hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS); single-tenant gateway with advanced capabilities.

*Sold on an annual basis

 Reserved instance (SaaS) Starting at USD 6,504/month*

Consumed as a single-tenant service that meets greater isolation and availability requirements; hosted on IBM Cloud.

*Sold on an annual basis

 Software (with IBM Software Subscription & Support) Pricing available upon request**

Deploy on premises, in a hybrid cloud, or multi-cloud environment.

**Renewed annually

API design and development

Utilize an intuitive experience to rapidly design and build APIs

API testing

Generate, run and report on test cases automatically

API Lifecycle management

Manage and move APIs throughout their lifecycle

API gateway isolation

Secure and control API traffic and user access with caching included

Multi-tenant

Single-tenant

Single-tenant

Self-hosted API gateways

Ability to add self-hosted API Gateways

Developer portals

Build customizable, company-branded portals to share APIs with API consumers

API analytics

Use dashboards and visualization to understand and assess API usage

Analytics offload

Offload analytics data to external systems for correlation and data retention

Monetization

Monetize your APIs with pricing and rate plans

Hybrid/multicloud deployment

Deploy in a hybrid or multicloud environment

Quantity sold

API call volume for a 12-month period

100,000 API calls per year and greater

100 million API calls per year and greater

120 million API calls per year and greater

Varies

Hosted on

Cloud provider

AWS

AWS

IBM Cloud

Determined by customer

Management plane isolation

Single-tenant vs. multi-tenant shared architecture

Multi-tenant

Multi-tenant

Single-tenant

Determined by customer

Number of instances per subscription

Number of instances available to separate your environments

1-3

1-3

1

Determined by customer

SLA

Service Level Agreement

99.9%

99.9%

Option for 99.95%

Determined by customer

New features, releases, and versions

 Automatic Automatic Automatic User initiated

Fixes and security updates

 Automatic Automatic Automatic User initiated

Answers to installation, deployment, usage, and code-related questions

Rapid problem resolution

24x7x365. Simply open a case from the web, via chat, or by phone

30-day trial available

Full capabilities available in free trial

Purchase through AWS

Use your AWS entitlements by purchasing on the AWS Marketplace

NA

NA

Upgrade your existing trial

Upgrade your existing API Connect trial today

NA

NA

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Purchase Options

Base tier (SaaS)

Advanced tier (SaaS)

Reserved instance (SaaS)

Software

Option 1: Purchase self-service through the IBM Marketplace

  • Requires IBMid
  • Option to customize your plan
  • Ability to burn down committed IBM spend
Option 2: Purchase through IBM sales

  • Requires IBMid
  • Option to customize your plan
  • Ability to burn down committed IBM spend

Option 3: Purchase self-service through the AWS Marketplace

  • Requires AWS account
  • Requires IBMid
  • Ability to burn down Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) committed AWS spend
NA

NA

Option 4: Purchase via private offer through the AWS Marketplace

  • US Customers Only
  • Requires AWS account
  • Requires IBMid
  • Option to customize your plan (Base Tier only)
  • Ability to burn down Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) committed AWS spend
  • Ability to burn down committed IBM spend

NA

NA

Upgrading your trial to a paid subscription: You can upgrade your trial instance to a paid subscription at any time during the 30-day trial period. If your trial is active and you use the same IBMid/email you used for the trial at the time of the upgrade, your trial instance and assets will be automatically migrated to your paid subscription instance. If you don’t want your trial instance to get migrated and prefer to start fresh, please use a different IBMid/email for the upgrade.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration

For increased flexibility, use IBM API Connect® along with other integration capabilities as part of a complete integration strategy connecting applications and data across any cloud or on-premises environment.

 Learn more about IBM Cloud Pak for Integration Automate

IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration includes built-in AI automation and continuous feedback.

 Integrate

Get API management, app integration, end-to-end security and more–all in one place.

 Modernize

Varied styles of integration with flexible, open-source deployment options using a modular pricing approach. 

 IBM Support Offerings

Looking for a higher level of support, additional time to move to the latest release or transition to new products and solutions to accelerate your AI, cloud, modernization, and transformation initiatives?

 Explore your options
Get started with IBM API Connect

Take control of your API ecosystem while propelling your API strategy forward. 

Footnotes

