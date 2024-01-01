IBM Cloud® is the most open and secure cloud for business, with a next-generation hybrid platform, expertise across 20 industries and advanced AI capabilities. Organizations choose IBM Cloud because it offers a unique combination of benefits: the flexibility of open-source technology, a global footprint and low prices.
And the best part? With technologies such as Red Hat® OpenShift®, IBM Cloud Satellite™ and IBM Cloud Paks®, you can use IBM Cloud and AWS together, with no decision-making necessary.
For over 20 years, IBM has been a driving force in the evolution of open-source technology. Our leadership in this space includes sourcing projects such as Razee and Kabanero and contributing to open-source projects such as Istio, Knative and Eirini.
By unifying these different technologies, IBM Cloud helps you build and run containers, apps and serverless environments, and avoid vendor lock-in.
IBM Cloud offers a global footprint of 60 data centers in six regions, with 18 availability zones around the world. Deploy workloads that meet your needs for local access, low latency and certified security. Enjoy the widest range of choices about where and how your data and applications should run.
Our global network makes it easier to design and operate highly available, fault- tolerant and scalable applications and databases.
With solutions for telecommunications and financial services, IBM is first to design industry-specific cloud offerings. Our AI-powered IBM Cloud for Telecommunications network automation solution accelerates delivery of 5G and edge services to lower costs and modernize networks. With IBM Cloud for Financial Services, banks can confidently host mission-critical applications in the cloud to transact business more quickly and efficiently.
IBM Cloud is transforming industries with smarter ways to do business and improve customer experiences.
With IBM Cloud, price is not a barrier to entry. We offer many cloud services for free, including tools for analytics, containers, networking, storage, AI/machine learning, databases, developers, IoT, security, mobile and more.
You can also pay as you go, with access to the full IBM Cloud catalog that contains hundreds of services. Pay only for billable services that you use, with no long-term contracts or commitments.
Create your account at no charge and get 40+ always-free products that never expire.