Open source is in IBM’s DNA
From the hypervisor to developer tools to blockchain and AI, IBM Cloud™ is built on open source technology.
No vendor lock-in
IBM Cloud is built on open standards to provide flexibility, portability and cloud services enabled via open APIs.
Open source leadership
IBM specializes in operationalizing, hardening, scaling and contributing back to the open source ecosystem.
For over 20 years, IBM has been a driving force in the evolution of open source technology, helping enterprises create, adopt and scale open source to serve their business goals.