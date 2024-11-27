Navigating innovations for a sustainable future in the downstream sector: The role of IBM Maximo in asset lifecycle management

The oil and gas downstream sector currently faces significant challenges that threaten its operational efficiency, profitability and sustainability.

One of the foremost issues is the increasing regulatory pressure to reduce emissions and adopt more sustainable practices, which makes compliance with safety and environmental standards complex and resource-intensive. Outdated equipment hampers many refineries and distribution facilities, leading to higher maintenance costs and operational risks.

Market volatility, driven by fluctuating crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties, complicates financial planning and inventory management, requiring agile operational strategies. Supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by global events such as pandemics and natural disasters, also hinder consistent product availability. Moreover, the rising shift toward renewable energy sources and electric vehicles is gradually eroding demand for traditional fossil fuels, prompting companies to rethink their long-term strategies.

The sector is also experiencing a talent gap as experienced professionals retire, complicating efforts to attract new talent with the necessary skill sets. All these factors make effective equipment maintenance vital while balancing limited budgets, skilled personnel and data silos to ensure smooth maintenance efforts and cost-efficient production. In this evolving energy landscape, innovation and rapid adaptation are essential for remaining competitive.

According to projected net cash margins for 2030, Wood Mackenzie found that 121 of the 465 sites evaluated are at risk of closure. This closure risk amounts to a total refining capacity of 20.2 million barrels per day, which is 21.6% of the global capacity for 2023.