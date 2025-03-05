In the realm of DevOps and observability, monitoring as code (MaC) is now considered a best practice. This approach treats monitoring configurations as software, using version control, code reviews and automated testing for consistent, scalable and maintainable monitoring setups. Despite the growing adoption of MaC, not all observability tools fully support this paradigm.

IBM’s approach to solving this DevOps challenge focuses on auto-instrumentation and auto-discovery with IBM Instana® Observability. Auto-instrumentation automatically injects the necessary monitoring into applications, largely eliminating the need for manual instrumentation. This feature significantly reduces the operational overhead of setting up and maintaining monitoring configurations.

Auto-discovery automatically identifies and maps system components, including services, processes and dependencies. This capability helps ensure that the monitoring setup remains up-to-date with the dynamic nature of modern, microservices-based architectures.