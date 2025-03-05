Rethinking monitoring as code with the power of auto-instrumentation and auto-discovery

05 March 2025

Author

Martin Fuentes

Group Product Manager, IBM

In the realm of DevOps and observability, monitoring as code (MaC) is now considered a best practice. This approach treats monitoring configurations as software, using version control, code reviews and automated testing for consistent, scalable and maintainable monitoring setups. Despite the growing adoption of MaC, not all observability tools fully support this paradigm.

IBM’s approach to solving this DevOps challenge focuses on auto-instrumentation and auto-discovery with IBM Instana® Observability. Auto-instrumentation automatically injects the necessary monitoring into applications, largely eliminating the need for manual instrumentation. This feature significantly reduces the operational overhead of setting up and maintaining monitoring configurations.

Auto-discovery automatically identifies and maps system components, including services, processes and dependencies. This capability helps ensure that the monitoring setup remains up-to-date with the dynamic nature of modern, microservices-based architectures.

3D design of balls rolling on a track

How Instana simplifies monitoring and improves focus

While these features might seem to contradict MaC principles, they represent a different approach to achieving the same goals. Instead of managing monitoring configurations as code, Instana automates their creation and maintenance. This approach offers several advantages.

First, it drastically reduces the complexity and effort required for monitoring setup and maintenance. Manual instrumentation and discovery can be time-consuming and error-prone, especially in large, complex systems. Instana's automation significantly mitigates these issues.

It also helps ensure that monitoring configurations are synchronized with the system's actual state. Manual updates often lag behind the system's dynamic nature, leading to inaccurate or incomplete monitoring data. Instana's auto-discovery feature effectively addresses this issue.

Finally, it enables teams to focus on understanding and improving system performance and reliability. By automating monitoring setup, Instana enables teams to spend more time on analysis and optimization.

The importance of flexibility in observability

While you can still leverage a MaC approach with Instana, its auto-instrumentation and auto-discovery offer a compelling alternative. These capabilities streamline monitoring setup and maintenance, helping to ensure data accuracy and timeliness, and enable teams to concentrate on improving their systems.

As the field of observability continues to evolve, it's crucial to consider various approaches and tools to find the best fit for your specific needs and context.

