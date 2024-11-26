IBM App Connect: The sustainability tool you didn’t know you needed

Data is one of the key drivers to an effective sustainability agenda. When data flows freely across your enterprise, you can gain transparency into your operations to enable informed and effective sustainability efforts. As the saying goes, information is power.

Integrating your key applications can help harness valuable data and foster the high-level communication across business functions necessary to operationalize sustainability in your enterprise. IBM App Connect, a powerful application integration platform, allows organizations to easily connect applications and data, whether on premise, on public or private cloud.

App Connect provides the ability to transfer valuable operational data from your applications into your ESG reporting tool, allowing you to:

Identify opportunities for reducing waste, energy consumption and emissions.

Prepare for audits

Realize cost savings

IBM Envizi ESG Suite customers have a limited license to IBM App Connect to use with a collection of predefined integrations between IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS), IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite (TAS), IBM Turbonomic and Envizi.

A few of these are described below: