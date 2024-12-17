How to optimize Google Cloud Platform cloud costs with IBM Turbonomic

Google Cloud Platform’s operating expense model (OPEX) charges customers for the capacity available for different google cloud resources, regardless of whether they are fully utilized or not. GCP users can purchase different instance types and sizes, but often buy the largest instance available to ensure performance. Right-sizing resources is the process of matching instance types and sizes to workload performance and capacity requirements. To operate at the lowest cost, right-sizing resources must be done on a continuous basis. However, cloud operators often right-size reactively—for example, after executing a “lift and shift” cloud migration or development.

Migrate for Compute Engine is a GCP tool that has a right-sizing feature that recommends instance types for optimized cost and performance. This tool provides two types of right-sizing recommendations. The first is performance-based recommendations that are based on CPU and RAM currently allocated to the on-premises virtual machine (VM). The second is cost-based recommendations that are based on the current CPU and RAM configuration of the on-prem VM and the average usage of the VM during a given period.

If you are currently leveraging or looking to leverage preemptible VMs with Compute Engine, check out the GCP Preemptible VM instance page (link resides outside ibm.com) for more information.