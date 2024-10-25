Fueling Digital Transformation with IBM Power

A recent blinded internal survey of IBM Power client CIOs, CTOs, IT directors, IT admins and developers tells us that their top business strategies revolve around improving business processes in real-time—using technology in more innovative ways to gain a competitive advantage and better secure their information. [1] Other major objectives include ensuring superior total cost of ownership, improving the performance of their systems, increasing automation for more productivity and enhancing the energy efficiency of data centers.

It is well known (but worth reiterating) that IBM Power is designed for mission-critical workloads that require superior availability, reliability, security and performance. In other words, it’s the engine that fuels our clients’ businesses.

Building off a strong year fueled by Power10 innovation, we are doubling down on our commitment to help companies modernize with this powerful engine in 2023. We will do this in an agile fashion throughout the year by unlocking speed and innovation with frictionless hybrid cloud experiences delivered in new and enhanced flexible consumption models, mitigating risk for business resilience with cloud controls and data protection optimized for the most highly regulated industries, and helping to save cost with increasingly more energy-efficient systems.

Furthermore, we owe it to our clients and partners to demonstrate that we hear where they need the most help and want the most innovation. To that end, we are prioritizing our focus and investments in 2023 across four critical areas to accelerate our clients’ digital transformation imperatives. I am excited to share those below, in addition to multiple significant capabilities and innovations for this quarter that our clients and partners can begin to benefit from.