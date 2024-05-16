IBM i Modernization Engine for Lifecycle Integration is a set of modern devops tools running in Red Hat® OpenShift® (link resides outside of ibm.com) containers that assists software developers in the modernization of legacy IBM i applications.

Build and deploy next-gen IBM i apps to realize the full value of hybrid cloud and multi-platform CI/CD implementation. IBM i Modernization Engine for Lifecycle Integration guides your software developers with restful interface connections and enterprise messaging technologies that empower them to add new business value to your IBM i applications.