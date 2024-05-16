IBM i Modernization Engine for Lifecycle Integration is a set of modern devops tools running in Red Hat® OpenShift® (link resides outside of ibm.com) containers that assists software developers in the modernization of legacy IBM i applications.
Build and deploy next-gen IBM i apps to realize the full value of hybrid cloud and multi-platform CI/CD implementation. IBM i Modernization Engine for Lifecycle Integration guides your software developers with restful interface connections and enterprise messaging technologies that empower them to add new business value to your IBM i applications.
Spin-up IBM i development environments quickly and take them down when you’re done.
Automate the conversion of fixed-format RPG to free-form RPG.
Build new IBM i business applications quickly and deploy them faster than ever before.
Streamline application development with a single DevOps pipeline from test to production.
Reduce the learning curve for new developers with modern technologies like Git and Jenkins.
Allow IBM i applications to realize the value of hybrid cloud with multi-platform CI/CD implementation.
Ensures applications are written securely across the entire development lifecycle
Implements CI/CD for new IBM i application development
Containerizes applications for portability to different environments and clouds
Utilize a browser-based IDE comparable to Visual Studio
Automatically converts fixed-format RPG to free-form RPG for faster application modernization
Reduces the learning curve for new developers by taking advantage of Git and Jenkins integration for IBM i application development
A frictionless hybrid cloud experience that responds faster to business demands, protecting from core to cloud and streamlining insights
A fully integrated operating system with database, middleware, security, runtime and hypervisor - all included for running business-critical applications
An integrated development environment built on Eclipse, designed for building IBM i applications
A near-continuous application availability with advanced failure detection, fallover and recovery capabilities
An executive guide to the strategy and roadmap for IBM i on Power®
An in-depth analysis of the cost savings and business benefits enabled by IBM i.
A webcast discussing application modernization and the techniques available to help enterprises transform their IBM i apps