IBM i Modernization Engine for Lifecycle Integration is a set of modern devops tools running in Red Hat® OpenShift® (link resides outside of ibm.com) containers that assists software developers in the modernization of legacy IBM i applications.

Build and deploy next-gen IBM i apps to realize the full value of hybrid cloud and multi-platform CI/CD implementation. IBM i Modernization Engine for Lifecycle Integration guides your software developers with restful interface connections and enterprise messaging technologies that empower them to add new business value to your IBM i applications.
Benefits Faster provisioning

Spin-up IBM i development environments quickly and take them down when you’re done.

 Modernized IBM i applications

Automate the conversion of fixed-format RPG to free-form RPG.

 Reduced time to market

Build new IBM i business applications quickly and deploy them faster than ever before.

 Single DevOps pipeline

Streamline application development with a single DevOps pipeline from test to production.

 Accelerated developer onboarding

Reduce the learning curve for new developers with modern technologies like Git and Jenkins.

 Cloud enabled

Allow IBM i applications to realize the value of hybrid cloud with multi-platform CI/CD implementation.
Features Automated security and testing

Ensures applications are written securely across the entire development lifecycle

 Continuous feedback

Implements CI/CD for new IBM i application development

 Containerization

Containerizes applications for portability to different environments and clouds

 Browser-based IDE

Utilize a browser-based IDE comparable to Visual Studio

 Automatic conversion of RPG

Automatically converts fixed-format RPG to free-form RPG for faster application modernization

 Git and Jenkins integration

Reduces the learning curve for new developers by taking advantage of Git and Jenkins integration for IBM i application development

How it works

Shift IBM i application development to the cloud Spin-up a cloud-based IBM i development environment in seconds, readily equipped with Git and Jenkins. Speed up the onboarding of new developers with modern tooling.
Secure deployment of IBM i applications Accelerate the provisioning of test and production environments using next-gen deployment technology. Moderate consumption with rapid spin-up, provisioning and tear-down of environments on demand.
Transform legacy RPG to modern free form Automate the conversion of fixed-format RPG code to modern free-form RPG, on the fly, as an integral part of your DevOps process. Make RPG easy to understand for a new generation of developers.
Related products Power10

A frictionless hybrid cloud experience that responds faster to business demands, protecting from core to cloud and streamlining insights

 IBM i

A fully integrated operating system with database, middleware, security, runtime and hypervisor - all included for running business-critical applications

 IBM Rational® Developer for i

An integrated development environment built on Eclipse, designed for building IBM i applications

 IBM PowerHA®

A near-continuous application availability with advanced failure detection, fallover and recovery capabilities
Resources IBM i strategy

An executive guide to the strategy and roadmap for IBM i on Power®

 Forrester Study: The Total Economic Impact of IBM i

An in-depth analysis of the cost savings and business benefits enabled by IBM i.

 Modernize your IBM i applications

A webcast discussing application modernization and the techniques available to help enterprises transform their IBM i apps
