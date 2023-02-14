Scalability for SAP HANA on IBM Power

Hard to believe it’s already been over a year since we announced our first IBM Power10 server, the Power E1080. It’s been quite a journey for Power10, including our most recent announcement of our midrange and scale-out servers last July. Now that we have our full portfolio of servers SAP HANA supported and available, what’s next on our journey?

As we have done throughout our history in IBM Power, we talk and listen to our clients and partners to understand their challenges and needs. These insights fuel further innovation to help our clients mitigate and hopefully overcome the technological obstacles that inhibit their ability to grow and succeed. As we release each new generation of Power servers, we must continue to provide our clients with additional options, enhancements and innovations to fully optimize their Power infrastructure.

Today, we are announcing some new enhancements to our IBM Power solutions designed to enable our clients to optimize their Power server experience while simplifying and accelerating their journey to SAP HANA.