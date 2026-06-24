Java modernization with IBM Bob

Modernize Java applications with governed AI workflows
Enterprise Java teams must modernize faster while maintaining stability across complex, interconnected systems. IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization helps teams coordinate Java upgrades, UI modernization, Liberty Replatforming, dependency analysis, validation and security remediation across large Java estates.
Built on IBM Bob’s AI-first development platform, IBM Bob Premium Package for Java guides teams from application assessment and change planning through code updates, testing, documentation and governance across repositories and delivery pipelines.
Java SE version migration
Modernize Java versions across your application estate, from Java 8 or earlier through Java 25, with guided upgrade workflows. Bob helps teams analyze dependencies, identify compatibility issues, coordinate code and configuration updates, and validate changes across diverse Java environments, including Spring, IBM Enterprise Build of Quarkus, and others.
UI Modernization
Transform legacy Java UI frameworks like JSF and Struts into modern React, Angular, or Vue experiences through structured workflows while preserving business logic and behavior across diverse architectures, including Spring, IBM Enterprise Build of Quarkus and others.
Migrate to Liberty
Migrate older enterprise Java applications from Java EE to Jakarta EE on Liberty, IBM’s modern cloud-native runtime. Bob uses AI-assisted workflows and deterministic automated migration plans provided by IBM Application Modernization Accelerator to modernize configurations, validate deployments, and reduce operational complexity.
Java unit testing
Generate and update Java unit tests for modified classes as part of a closed-loop modernization workflow. Bob helps teams improve test coverage, run build-test-diagnose-fix cycles and validate changes iteratively, so Java modernization progresses with greater quality, confidence and reduced regression risk
Reduce the effort required to upgrade Java applications by combining dependency analysis, compatibility checks, code updates and validation in one guided workflow.
Apply changes in small, verifiable increments with validation checkpoints, approvals and traceable modernization steps that help protect production stability.
Modernize frameworks, runtimes and UI layers while helping teams retain application behavior and critical business rules across complex Java environments.
Embed CVE checks, documentation, PR-ready outputs and approval workflows so Java modernization remains auditable, secure and production-ready.
IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization
Get started with the IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization to accelerate modernization with AI-powered guidance, automation and governance designed for the complexity of IBM Java environments.
Modernize complex mainframe applications with deep platform expertise, agentic workflows and enterprise-grade intelligence to plan, execute, validate and govern development across the SDLC.
Modernize IBM i applications with confidence using deep platform expertise, IBM i-specific context, modernization tooling and enterprise-aware intelligence built for RPG, COBOL, CL, SQL, DDS, and QSYS workflows.