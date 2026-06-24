Java modernization with IBM Bob

Modernize Java applications with governed AI workflows

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Guided Java modernization

Enterprise Java teams must modernize faster while maintaining stability across complex, interconnected systems. IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization helps teams coordinate Java upgrades, UI modernization, Liberty Replatforming, dependency analysis, validation and security remediation across large Java estates. 

 Built on IBM Bob’s AI-first development platform, IBM Bob Premium Package for Java guides teams from application assessment and change planning through code updates, testing, documentation and governance across repositories and delivery pipelines.

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What you can do

IBM Bob screenshot of Java upgrade

Java SE version migration

Modernize Java versions across your application estate, from Java 8 or earlier through Java 25, with guided upgrade workflows. Bob helps teams analyze dependencies, identify compatibility issues, coordinate code and configuration updates, and validate changes across diverse Java environments, including Spring, IBM Enterprise Build of Quarkus, and others.

UI Modernization

Transform legacy Java UI frameworks like JSF and Struts into modern React, Angular, or Vue experiences through structured workflows while preserving business logic and behavior across diverse architectures, including Spring, IBM Enterprise Build of Quarkus and others.

IBM Bob screenshot of Java modernization workflow
IBM Bob screenshot of Libery replatform

Migrate to Liberty

Migrate older enterprise Java applications from Java EE to Jakarta EE on Liberty, IBM’s modern cloud-native runtime. Bob uses AI-assisted workflows and deterministic automated migration plans provided by IBM Application Modernization Accelerator to modernize configurations, validate deployments, and reduce operational complexity. 
 

Java unit testing

Generate and update Java unit tests for modified classes as part of a closed-loop modernization workflow. Bob helps teams improve test coverage, run build-test-diagnose-fix cycles and validate changes iteratively, so Java modernization progresses with greater quality, confidence and reduced regression risk

IBM Bob screenshot of Java unit testing

Benefits

Accelerate upgrades

Reduce the effort required to upgrade Java applications by combining dependency analysis, compatibility checks, code updates and validation in one guided workflow.
Reduce migration risk 

Apply changes in small, verifiable increments with validation checkpoints, approvals and traceable modernization steps that help protect production stability.
Preserve business logic 

Modernize frameworks, runtimes and UI layers while helping teams retain application behavior and critical business rules across complex Java environments.
Govern every change 

Embed CVE checks, documentation, PR-ready outputs and approval workflows so Java modernization remains auditable, secure and production-ready. 

How to buy

IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization

Get started with the IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization to accelerate modernization with AI-powered guidance, automation and governance designed for the complexity of IBM Java environments.

  • Upgrade your Java version seamlessly
  •  Get a contextual analysis of architecture and dependencies
  •  Automatically detect and fix common migrations issues
  • Available as an add-on to IBM Bob for base individual plan configurations
USD 20.00
Individual plan starting at price per authorized user. Contact sales for enterprise pricing*
Explore plan pricing
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More premium features
Mainframe modernization
IBM Bob Premium package for Z

Modernize complex mainframe applications with deep platform expertise, agentic workflows and enterprise-grade intelligence to plan, execute, validate and govern development across the SDLC.

 Accelerate mainframe modernization
IBM Bob Premium Package for IBM i
IBM Bob Premium Package for i

Modernize IBM i applications with confidence using deep platform expertise, IBM i-specific context, modernization tooling and enterprise-aware intelligence built for RPG, COBOL, CL, SQL, DDS, and QSYS workflows.

 Modernize IBM i applications

Resources

Accelerate Java Modernization
Learn more about the IBM Bob Premium Package for Java features and capabilities built to accelerate Java application development.
The New Pace of Modernization
Learn how Blue Pearl used IBM Bob to achieve ~90% faster delivery, completing modernization in approximately 3 days vs. 30+ developer days.
Cut Java 21+ Migration by 70%
Watch how IBM Bob and IBM JSphere Suite for Java work together to assess, plan and execute modernization directly within the developer workflow.
Application Modernization Accelerator
Discover, assess, visualize and plan application modernization for your enterprise application estate at scale and with confidence.
Next steps

Start building quality software faster. See Bob in action. Start your free trial or book time with an expert to learn more.

  1. Book a live demo