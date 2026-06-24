Mainframe modernization with IBM Bob

Understand, transform and govern mainframe application modernization with less risk
Mainframe still runs the business, processing billions of transactions with decades of proven reliability. But hybrid architectures, retiring experts, scarce z/OS skills and complex application dependencies make modernization urgent and risky. The challenge is not whether to modernize, but how to do it without disrupting what works.
IBM Bob Premium Package for Z extends IBM Bob with deep mainframe expertise and agentic AI workflows for IBM Z. It helps teams plan, execute, validate and govern multi-step modernization workflows across the SDLC, bringing greater context, automation and intelligence directly into the development experience.
Understand applications across the enterprise
Gain enterprise-wide application visibility with rich metadata across hundreds of programs, giving teams the architecture-aware insights needed to understand complex application estates, uncover hidden dependencies, reduce blind spots, improve modernization accuracy and make more confident, business-aware decisions.
Accelerate code modernization workflows
Accelerate code modernization workflows with Z-specific guidance, IBM-curated insights, chat-enabled tools and deep application context that help teams move from analysis to action faster—while maintaining architectural awareness, governance readiness and confidence across enterprise-scale applications.
Visualize application structure and dependencies
See how applications, programs and dependencies connect across complex environments with in-depth analysis that helps teams understand system structure, uncover hidden relationships, navigate large codebases, assess change impact and modernize with greater confidence.
Explain and document code
Enable faster code understanding with on-demand explanations and automated documentation of technical logic and business rules, centralized in an Application Wiki to improve visibility, support compliance, preserve institutional knowledge and make complex applications easier to maintain and modernize.
See across the full application estate to identify blind spots, improve planning accuracy and generate business-aware insights.
Move modernization work forward with guidance aligned to proven practices across the full application lifecycle.
Apply governance-ready recommendations grounded in deep Z application and architecture understanding.
Use specific context to produce more accurate insights, documentation and explanations while reducing reasoning gaps and hallucinations.
IBM Bob Premium Package for Z
Get started with the IBM Bob Premium Package for Z to accelerate modernization with AI-powered guidance, automation and governance designed for the complexity of IBM Z environments.
Modernize and maintain Java applications with speed and confidence through deep repository understanding, structured workflows, enterprise governance and Java-specific capabilities.
Modernize IBM i applications with confidence using deep platform expertise, IBM i-specific context, modernization tooling and enterprise-aware intelligence built for RPG, COBOL, CL, SQL, DDS and QSYS workflows.