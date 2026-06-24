Mainframe modernization with IBM Bob

Mainframe still runs the business, processing billions of transactions with decades of proven reliability. But hybrid architectures, retiring experts, scarce z/OS skills and complex application dependencies make modernization urgent and risky. The challenge is not whether to modernize, but how to do it without disrupting what works.

IBM Bob Premium Package for Z extends IBM Bob with deep mainframe expertise and agentic AI workflows for IBM Z. It helps teams plan, execute, validate and govern multi-step modernization workflows across the SDLC, bringing greater context, automation and intelligence directly into the development experience.