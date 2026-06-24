IBM i modernization with IBM Bob

Modernize what runs your business today and build what’s next on IBM i
Organizations are under pressure to modernize faster, onboard developers more efficiently and reduce technical debt while continuing to support mission-critical IBM i systems. Critical knowledge is often undocumented, senior RPG skills are becoming harder to find and every application change can introduce business continuity risk.
The IBM Bob Premium Package for IBM i helps teams address these challenges by extending IBM Bob with IBM i-specific expertise, context, tooling, and intelligence for RPG, CL, SQL, DDS, QSYS, and modernization workflows. Built to support existing IBM i environments, this package helps teams understand systems, document business logic, improve productivity, validate changes, and modernize with greater confidence.
Native connection to IBM i
Enable direct native IBM i connectivity through a secure shell connection, where available, so Bob can securely interact with IBM i environments and perform native actions such as reading and writing code, compiling programs, running SQL and supporting test-oriented workflows.
Pre-built skills and agentic workflows
Use pre-built skills to optimize Bob output for key use cases such as explain, document, refactor, code, transform, test and leverage IBM i-specific workflows to support fixed-form to free-form RPG, RPH II/III to ILE RPG, monolithic to modular refactoring, embedded SQL modernization and DDS-to-DDL conversion.
IBM i database mode
Equip Bob with IBM i-specific knowledge to help development teams analyze, optimize and troubleshoot queries across SQL and legacy DDS environments.
Extract explanations, diagrams and documentation from long-lived RPG and IBM i applications so critical knowledge does not remain locked in code or dependend on a shrinking pool of senior experts.
Use safe, repeatable IBM i modernization workflows with human approval gates, validation checkpoints and auditability to help teams improve systems without disrupting trusted operations.
Help developers, DevOps teams, architects and CTOs accelerate analysis, coding, testing, documentation and modernization work across the IBM i SDLC while reducing manual effort and rework.
Leverage native IBM i connection to read, write, test and compile on your IBM i, all from Bob, to avoid context switching.
Pre-built skills and agentic workflows to improve output quality
IBM Bob Premium Package for i
Get started with the IBM Bob Premium Package for i to accelerate modernization with AI-powered guidance, automation and governance designed for the complexity of IBM i codebases.
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