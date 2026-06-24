IBM i modernization with IBM Bob

Organizations are under pressure to modernize faster, onboard developers more efficiently and reduce technical debt while continuing to support mission-critical IBM i systems. Critical knowledge is often undocumented, senior RPG skills are becoming harder to find and every application change can introduce business continuity risk.

The IBM Bob Premium Package for IBM i helps teams address these challenges by extending IBM Bob with IBM i-specific expertise, context, tooling, and intelligence for RPG, CL, SQL, DDS, QSYS, and modernization workflows. Built to support existing IBM i environments, this package helps teams understand systems, document business logic, improve productivity, validate changes, and modernize with greater confidence.