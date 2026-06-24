IBM i modernization with IBM Bob

Modernize what runs your business today and build what’s next on IBM i

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Premium Package for IBM i

Organizations are under pressure to modernize faster, onboard developers more efficiently and reduce technical debt while continuing to support mission-critical IBM i systems. Critical knowledge is often undocumented, senior RPG skills are becoming harder to find and every application change can introduce business continuity risk.

 The IBM Bob Premium Package for IBM i helps teams address these challenges by extending IBM Bob with IBM i-specific expertise, context, tooling, and intelligence for RPG, CL, SQL, DDS, QSYS, and modernization workflows. Built to support existing IBM i environments, this package helps teams understand systems, document business logic, improve productivity, validate changes, and modernize with greater confidence.

Three people working at desks with laptops and monitors displaying code

What you can do

IBM Bob screenshot of IBM i connection

 Native connection to IBM i

Enable direct native IBM i connectivity through a secure shell connection, where available, so Bob can securely interact with IBM i environments and perform native actions such as reading and writing code, compiling programs, running SQL and supporting test-oriented workflows.

Pre-built skills and agentic workflows

Use pre-built skills to optimize Bob output for key use cases such as explain, document, refactor, code, transform, test and leverage IBM i-specific workflows to support fixed-form to free-form RPG, RPH II/III to ILE RPG, monolithic to modular refactoring, embedded SQL modernization and DDS-to-DDL conversion.

IBM Bob screenshot of code window
IBM Bob screenshot of database mode

 IBM i database mode

Equip Bob with IBM i-specific knowledge to help development teams analyze, optimize and troubleshoot queries across SQL and legacy DDS environments. 

Benefits
Turn siloed expertise into institutional knowledge

Extract explanations, diagrams and documentation from long-lived RPG and IBM i applications so critical knowledge does not remain locked in code or dependend on a shrinking pool of senior experts.
 Modernize faster with confidence

Use safe, repeatable IBM i modernization workflows with human approval gates, validation checkpoints and auditability to help teams improve systems without disrupting trusted operations.
Help new developers become productive on day 1 

Help developers, DevOps teams, architects and CTOs accelerate analysis, coding, testing, documentation and modernization work across the IBM i SDLC while reducing manual effort and rework. 
Unify developer workflow

Leverage native IBM i connection to read, write, test and compile on your IBM i, all from Bob, to avoid context switching.
Optimize results for real IBM i development tasks

Pre-built skills and agentic workflows to improve output quality

How to buy

IBM Bob Premium Package for i

Get started with the IBM Bob Premium Package for i to accelerate modernization with AI-powered guidance, automation and governance designed for the complexity of IBM i codebases.

  •  Connect to the IBM i server to read, write, test and compile with code
  •  Document, refactor, generate code and write unit tests using skills
  •  Navigate complex modernization projects with guided agentic workflows
  • Available as an add-on to IBM Bob for base individual plan configurations
USD 40.00
Individual plan starting at price per authorized user. Contact sales for enterprise pricing*
Explore plan pricing
Illustration of IBM Bob character at a computer
Explore more premium features
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IBM Bob Premium Package for Java

 Modernize and maintain Java applications with speed and confidence through deep repository understanding, structured workflows, enterprise governance and Java-specific capabilities.

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Mainframe modernization
IBM Bob Premium package for Z

Modernize complex mainframe applications with deep platform expertise, agentic workflows, and enterprise-grade intelligence to plan, execute, validate and govern development across the SDLC.

 Accelerate mainframe modernization

Resources

Modernize IBM i Applications
Learn more about the IBM Bob Premium Package for i features and capabilities built to accelerate IBM i development.
See how Jack Henry uses IBM Bob with IBM i
Explore how Jack Henry used the IBM Bob Premium Package for i to understand complex RPG programs more quickly, generate technical documentation automatically and identify differences across program versions with greater accuracy.
Modernizing IBM i with confidence
See how MEDHOST is using IBM Bob to accelerate application development.
IBM Bob developer site
Visit the IBM Bob developer site to review product documentation, tutorials and in-depth demos of Bob in action.
Next steps

Start building quality software faster. See Bob in action. Start your free trial or book time with an expert to learn more.

  1. Book a live demo