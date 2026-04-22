Accelerated modernization and continuous, automated delivery that increases business agility.
Accelerate mainframe modernization with generative AI and DevOps automation to increase developer productivity, shorten delivery cycles, and unlock greater business agility.
AI-assisted code understanding, transformation, and refactoring help teams complete work in hours instead of days.
Automated pipelines and consistent workflows streamline releases so teams can respond to business needs without delays.
From analysis to testing, automation removes manual effort and eliminates bottlenecks across the lifecycle.
Context-aware intelligence and traceable processes ensure updates, preserve business logic and meet compliance standards.
Reduced time from 8 hours to 30 minutes for code analysis
Reduction in time to understand complex applications
COBOL applications successfully upgraded
Accelerate every phase of mainframe application development and modernization lifecycle, by leveraging AI and automation.
Modernize testing practices with automation designed specifically for z/OS developers and testers.
Simplify the COBOL upgrades with analysis and reporting in a modern Visual Studio Code (VS Code) interface.
Modernize IBM z/OS development with a comprehensive toolset that supports DevOps practices.