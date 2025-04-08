Home
Z software
Z developer tools
COBOL Upgrade Advisor z/OS
IBM COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS (CUAZ) accelerates and simplifies the upgrade to Enterprise COBOL 6 with analysis and reporting in a modern Visual Studio Code (VS Code) interface. CUAZ helps enterprises modernize COBOL applications, reduce upgrade complexity, and stay current with supported compilers while optimizing performance on IBM Z® hardware.
Minimize time spent on COBOL upgrades with an inventory tool built for upgrade projects. Get personalized insights and next steps to streamline tasks and simplify the process.
Upgrade to a current IBM compiler to mitigate operational risks while ensuring compliance with enterprise IT policies.
Upgrade to Enterprise COBOL 6 to leverage new language features like JSON, Java interoperability and 64-bit support while optimizing costs and performance.
Enterprise COBOL 6 detects invalid code and data issues at compile and runtime, helping you fix errors and ensure correct results before production.
IBM COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS provides a complete upgrade experience—helping enterprises stay ahead of upcoming COBOL compiler end-of-support timelines while modernizing their applications.
Two inventory scans—static and dynamic—provide insights into compiler versions, last compiled dates, compiler options, and metadata. CUAZ highlights key upgrade tasks to help you plan efficiently.
Easily share COBOL inventory data with team members or integrate it into custom reports by exporting the analysis results as a CSV file.
Automatically identifies major preupgrade tasks, such as COBOL runtime updates or source code conversion, helping teams prioritize efforts before recompilation.
CUAZ analyzes programs to recommend compiler option changes for COBOL 6. Learn the best settings for the optimal performance and detect invalid data issues using the recommended two-compile, two-test process.