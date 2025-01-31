When powering mission-critical business applications, databases need to deliver both high performance and reliability. IBM® Db2® is known for its robust support for transactional and analytical workloads for decades. However, with the rise of open source databases, such as PostgreSQL, which are gaining increasing traction, it’s important to understand how these 2 systems can stack up in transactional scenarios.

Let’s look into the performance of IBM Db2 12.1 compared to PostgreSQL in testing for transactional workloads, using cloud-based AWS EC2 environments to level the playing field. Our benchmark of choice for our testing was derived from the widely used TPC-E workload1, designed to simulate the complex operations of a brokerage system. The results? IBM’s Db2 12.1 outperforms PostgreSQL in transactional workloads, delivering up to 5.4X better performance at scale.