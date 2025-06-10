Java™ is one of the most widely used programming languages globally, powering applications across various platforms. It’s estimated that over three billion devices run Java applications, with nearly 70% of organizations reporting that more than half of their applications rely on Java.
While Java remains a cornerstone of enterprise software development, many businesses still rely on older Java versions and monolithic architectures. This gap leads to performance bottlenecks, security vulnerabilities and operational inefficiencies. Open-source library support for Java 8 ends in 2026, which presents an urgent challenge for enterprises with extensive Java-based applications.
Beyond technical constraints, organizations face an overwhelming USD 1.52 trillion technical debt problem, with a significant portion stemming from maintaining legacy applications.
Despite the urgent need to modernize Java applications to meet evolving business demands, enterprises face multiple challenges that slow down transformation efforts.
− Security and compliance risks: Legacy Java applications often contain outdated dependencies, making them vulnerable to cyberthreats. Unpatched Java vulnerabilities, such as Log4j, can expose enterprises to significant security risks when left unresolved.
− Performance and operational inefficiencies: Older Java applications frequently experience sluggish performance, downtime and scaling issues. The average cost of IT downtime is USD 5,600 per minute, with 59% of Fortune 500 companies experiencing at least 1.6 hours of unplanned downtime per week. Also, for 10% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), downtime costs exceed USD 50,000 per hour.
− Complexity of legacy code and technical debt: Modernizing Java applications requires addressing accumulated technical debt, including outdated libraries, inefficient coding patterns and redundant modules. Refactoring legacy Java code manually is time-intensive and prone to errors, making AI-powered assistance not just beneficial, but essential.
− Limited cloud integration and containerization challenges: Many legacy Java applications were developed in an era before cloud native architectures. Without modern frameworks such as Spring Boot or Quarkus, enterprises struggle to migrate applications to cloud environments.
IBM® watsonx Code Assistant™ accelerates the modernization process by leveraging Gen AI-driven automation to transform legacy Java applications efficiently.
− AI-generated high-quality Java code: IBM watsonx Code Assistant, powered by Java fine-tuned Granite code models, generates optimized Java code, reducing manual effort while ensuring performance and scalability, accelerating development cycles without compromising code integrity.
− Automated code refactoring and upgrade to latest Java versions: IBM watsonx Code Assistant identifies legacy code components that need modernization and provides automated refactoring capabilities. This allows enterprises a smooth transition to the latest Java versions while maintaining compatibility with new platforms and frameworks.
− Streamlined application lifecycle and CI/CD integration: The tool integrates seamlessly with continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, facilitating continuous integration, automated testing and faster deployments. This helps reduce time-to-market for enterprise applications.
− Security enhancement and risk mitigation: IBM watsonx Code Assistant helps enterprises strengthen application security by identifying and eliminating outdated dependencies, integrating encryption protocols and helping to ensure compliance with industry security standards.
− Cloud-native enablement and containerization support: IBM watsonx Code Assistant simplifies migration to microservices architectures. This facilitates containerized deployment on cloud environments and helps ensure that enterprises maximize the benefits of cloud adoption.
The future of enterprise applications lies in agility, security and efficiency. IBM watsonx Code Assistant empowers businesses to modernize their Java applications, while reducing technical debt and operational complexity.
Learn why IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.
Learn how organizations are shifting from launching AI in disparate pilots to using it to drive transformation at the core.
Access our full catalog of over 100 online courses by purchasing an individual or multi-user subscription today, enabling you to expand your skills across a range of our products at a low price.
IBM® Granite® is a family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications. Explore language, code, time series and guardrail options.
Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what's working, what's not and how you can get ahead.
Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.
Learn how to confidently incorporate generative AI and machine learning into your business.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
IBM Consulting AI services help reimagine how businesses work with AI for transformation.
Get one-stop access to capabilities that span the AI development lifecycle. Produce powerful AI solutions with user-friendly interfaces, workflows and access to industry-standard APIs and SDKs.