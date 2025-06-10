Despite the urgent need to modernize Java applications to meet evolving business demands, enterprises face multiple challenges that slow down transformation efforts.

− Security and compliance risks: Legacy Java applications often contain outdated dependencies, making them vulnerable to cyberthreats. Unpatched Java vulnerabilities, such as Log4j, can expose enterprises to significant security risks when left unresolved.

− Performance and operational inefficiencies: Older Java applications frequently experience sluggish performance, downtime and scaling issues. The average cost of IT downtime is USD 5,600 per minute, with 59% of Fortune 500 companies experiencing at least 1.6 hours of unplanned downtime per week. Also, for 10% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), downtime costs exceed USD 50,000 per hour.

− Complexity of legacy code and technical debt: Modernizing Java applications requires addressing accumulated technical debt, including outdated libraries, inefficient coding patterns and redundant modules. Refactoring legacy Java code manually is time-intensive and prone to errors, making AI-powered assistance not just beneficial, but essential.

− Limited cloud integration and containerization challenges: Many legacy Java applications were developed in an era before cloud native architectures. Without modern frameworks such as Spring Boot or Quarkus, enterprises struggle to migrate applications to cloud environments.