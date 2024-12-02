Unlocking the power of generative AI with Instana and AWS

Looking ahead to 2025, we plan to deepen our observability capabilities for AWS with plans to support AWS SageMaker. This will allow customers to leverage Instana's insights to monitor the end-to-end lifecycle of machine learning models, from training to deployment. With Instana’s ongoing contributions to OpenTelemetry and industry collaboration, we’re also exploring ways to enhance data translation for AI observability and provide seamless integration across observability tools.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

