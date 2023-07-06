Smarter IT operations management with IBM AIOps Insights

As modern IT environments have grown in complexity, the number of tools used to manage them has also proliferated. It is more challenging than ever for IT operations (ITOps) teams to maintain a complete view of their end-to-end IT environment and effectively manage events and incidents.
That’s why IBM is thrilled to announce the General Availability (GA) of IBM AIOps Insights, an AI-powered solution designed to address these challenges head-on and help transform the way central ITOps teams manage their organization’s IT environments. With IBM AIOps Insights, organizations can better automate, predict and remediate issues with modern AI-powered incident management, driving increased performance and productivity.
IBM AIOps Insights is an AIOps platform that offers ITOps teams a comprehensive view of their managed IT environment, encompassing resource, operational and health status. By aggregating information from cross-domain event, metric and topology ingestion and leveraging AI capabilities, AIOps Insights enables teams to more quickly detect, identify and collaborate on incidents. With this powerful solution at their fingertips, ITOps teams can drive incidents to more efficient resolution, assuring availability, boosting performance and reducing incident costs.
Key features of AIOps Insights include the following:
By harnessing the power of IBM AIOps Insights, incident resolution becomes more streamlined. Leveraging a cloud-native architecture, this SaaS-based platform can automate incident resolution, helping to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and accelerate mean time to repair (MTTR) by using AI correlation. AIOps Insights automatically triages incidents, groups alerts, isolates faults and routes incidents to the appropriate teams, making the entire resolution process faster and more efficient.
AIOps Insights has been engineered to seamlessly integrate with IBM’s expansive suite of AIOps solutions, elevating its capabilities and broadening its scope. By harnessing the immense power of the industry-leading resources already available to users, AIOps Insights delivers a comprehensive IT operations management experience that helps to deliver better business outcomes. AIOps Insights leverages the power of your existing IT resources to enable ITOps teams to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency and productivity.
IT operations is a team sport. That’s why collaboration is at the heart of AIOps Insights. AIOps Insights employs a federated data model encompassing events, metrics and topology, providing central ITOps teams with a comprehensive view of their entire IT environment from a single pane of glass. This shared view of critical information helps break down organizational silos and enables subject matter experts to work together more efficiently. A collaborative approach helps speed up the incident resolution process and greatly diminishes the need for traditional (and time-consuming) war rooms. Armed with the context they need to solve complex IT problems, teams can more proactively manage their IT environments with precision and confidence.
With IBM AIOps Insights, you can begin to transform the way your central ITOps team manages your organization’s IT. Move away from the challenges posed by complex environments and scattered tools and explore the power of AI-driven incident management, automation and collaboration.
AIOps Insights is Generally Available (GA) on June 30, 2023. Learn how you can help to revolutionize IT operations and get more value and efficiency from your organization’s IT infrastructure.
Visit our website to learn more about IBM AIOps Insights