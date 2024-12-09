Proactively improve performance and efficiency with Instana automated resource optimization

The integration between Instana and Turbonomic is bi-directional, enabling the exchange of contextual data. Turbonomic uses the Instana REST API to collect information about the environment that Instana is observing such as applications, services, endpoints, virtual machines (VMs), containers, Java VMs, database servers, Kubernetes entities—for example, namespaces, deployments, StatefulSets, and others. The Turbonomic Instana probe is the component that uses the Instana API (Instana API token must be provided). The Turbonomic kubeturbo probe is also required for Turbonomic to correlate the discovered Instana application resources to the Kubernetes infrastructure.

Instana uses the Turbonomic REST API to collect actions related to the environment that Instana is observing. The Instana Turbonomic sensor is the component that uses the Turbonomic API (Turbonomic API token must be provided). Instana collects and stores actions that Turbonomic has executed and actions that Turbonomic currently recommends.

Even though Turbonomic will not create actions for Instana applications, services, or endpoints, it must discover Instana applications so that it can obtain the infrastructure supporting the applications, and then, based on its analysis, create actions for them.