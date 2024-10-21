IBM Instana automated resource optimization helps organizations proactively improve performance and efficiency

Enterprises today have invested in modern IT environments such as multicloud, hybrid and cloud-native to achieve peak performance. The complexity of such an architecture makes it extremely difficult to identify an issue, isolate the problem and fix it. Can a single Kubernetes node take your whole business down? Could you have known about this in advance?

These are all questions SRE, DevOps and other IT Ops professionals strive to answer in their day-to-day jobs. They use techniques like overprovisioning of resources to minimize performance risks and prevent an issue from happening. This leads to increase in cloud wastage and spend. Most of the solutions in the market today look at resource optimization and cloud waste reduction with a very narrow view of the impacted resources. This happens because these approaches fail to maximize the true elasticity of cloud. A better approach to resource optimization is doing it in context of an application’s health, which can become overwhelming, considering the fivefold increase in observability infrastructure for these same professionals.

Automation is a must to make this resource optimization approach work.

It enables dynamic allocation of resources based on your application needs, thus improving operational efficiency. Imagine if these tools proactively did those things for you: identified a problem, created right-sized workloads and mitigated the problem. That’s exactly what we’ve done by integrating parts of IBM Turbonomic® into IBM Instana®.

Today, we’re introducing IBM Instana automated resource optimization, powered by IBM Turbonomic. IBM Instana’s automated resource optimization helps bring and keep the aggregated performance of your IT environments into an optimal state. This allows your teams to monitor applications and execute all resourcing decisions from a single place in context, based on real-time data and demand. This helps your IT teams avoid resource constraints before they happen and help ensure applications are dynamically resourced to meet the desired performance needs without wasting resources or increasing cloud spend.