Today, SRE and DevOps teams are challenged with complexity of IT environment and increasing cloud spend, more than ever. These teams want to ensure that applications are performing optimally based on pre-defined service level objectives (SLOs). The availability of application resources is critical for ensuring performance as they directly impact the efficiency, scalability and reliability of an application. However, traditional manual resource optimization methods can’t keep up with the needs of dynamic cloud environments.



IBM® Instana® Observability integrates the automated resource optimization capabilities powered by IBM® Turbonomic® to bring and keep the aggregated performance of your entire IT environment into an optimal state. This allows you to monitor applications and execute all resourcing decisions from a single place in context, based on real-time data and demand.

