Home IT automation Instana Instana automated resource optimization
Powered by IBM Turbonomic, optimize application performance while reducing wastage
Try it free Play with Instana
Instana UI Latency diagram example

Announcing IBM Instana automated resource optimization

Powered by IBM Turbonomic, monitor applications and execute all resourcing decisions from a single place in context, based on real-time data and demand.

 Read the blog
Improve performance and efficiency proactively

Today, SRE and DevOps teams are challenged with complexity of IT environment and increasing cloud spend, more than ever. These teams want to ensure that applications are performing optimally based on pre-defined service level objectives (SLOs).  The availability of application resources is critical for ensuring performance as they directly impact the efficiency, scalability and reliability of an application. However, traditional manual resource optimization methods can’t keep up with the needs of dynamic cloud environments.

IBM® Instana® Observability integrates the automated resource optimization capabilities powered by IBM® Turbonomic® to bring and keep the aggregated performance of your entire IT environment into an optimal state. This allows you to monitor applications and execute all resourcing decisions from a single place in context, based on real-time data and demand.
Read the one-pager

Assure performance while driving savings and reducing wastage

Features

Get the advantage of cloud elasticity by executing proactive resource optimization recommendations in context of your application performance.
Scale down on application resources automatically, helping avoid overallocation of resources.
In-context resource optimization for your Kubernetes environment including container re-sizing, database optimization, POD moves, VM / node provisioning, etc.
Benefits Reduce performance risk

Reduce application performance risk profile with proactive resource recommendations.

 Reduce MTBF and MTTR

Put an end to resource congestion, driving reduced time between failures and reducing the time to resolve an incident.

 Reduce cloud waste

Avoid over-allocation of resources by executing efficiency optimization actions in context of an application.
Take the next step

Avoid resource constraints before they happen and help ensure applications are dynamically resourced to meet the desired performance needs.

 Try it free Book a live demo