Introducing new AI agents in IBM watsonx Orchestrate designed to deliver enterprise productivity at scale

Think of the orchestrator agent as a supervisor of how work gets done—knowing how to leverage agents, assistants and skills to fast-track users through complex tasks. Using the low-code studio in IBM watsonx Orchestrate, enterprise teams can configure which of these AI systems the orchestrator agent should manage and infuse business logic to ensure these autonomous systems remain grounded in business rules.

From a user perspective, the orchestrator agent delivers a seamless conversational experience helping users to quickly and easily get work done. The agent powering the chat dynamically asks the user different questions, analyzes the tools at its disposal, explores AI assistants and agents that are designed to help on that specific topic, finds information in internal documents, and guides the user through each step of the process.

Based on the user responses, it will determine if it can resolve the query itself, allow the user to self-serve, or pass it to a human. Reduced decision-making and enhanced discoverability of the right tool leads users to a state of increased productivity and simplified work experience.