Introducing D&B Ask Procurement, a new AI assistant designed to accelerate procurement and supplier risk decisions

Procurement professionals today face a complex and rapidly evolving landscape, balancing the need for cost efficiency, supply chain resilience, and strategic decision-making. The pressure to source the right suppliers, negotiate favorable terms, and maintain strong vendor relationships—all while managing an overwhelming amount of data—can be daunting. With the advancement of generative AI-powered assistants and agents, procurement teams can streamline access to data, improve decision-making, boost productivity, and unlock new opportunities for cost savings.

Dun & Bradstreet and IBM are excited to announce the general availability of D&B Ask Procurement, a generative AI assistant designed to enable procurement professionals to accelerate the discovery and analysis of supply chain risks and opportunities. Connected to Dun & Bradstreet’s global-leading business risk, financial, and firmographic data and insights, and powered by IBM watsonx Orchestrate® and IBM watsonx™ AI, D&B Ask Procurement helps teams to query critical supplier insights, expedite analysis and reporting, and identify suppliers for engagement.

D&B Ask Procurement enables accelerated access to trusted data and critical insights throughout the procurement and sourcing process, providing procurement teams with: