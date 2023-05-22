IBM WebSphere Liberty announces InstantOn for cloud-native Java

Businesses today need a significant return on investment and require constant control of costs. In an on-premises data center, this has traditionally meant estimating peak demand and deploying sufficient infrastructure to meet that demand. If your business is seasonal or has significant daily fluctuations, then you have long periods where the infrastructure is hardly used. It’s still drawing power and it still requires maintenance (and eventual replacement), but it’s not delivering value to your customers or your business. These kinds of workloads are what serverless was designed for.

Serverless is a cloud computing application development and execution model that enables developers to build and run application code without provisioning or managing servers or backend infrastructure.

Historically, application startup time has not been a primary focus for Java; instead, it has been optimized for high throughput. The reasoning goes that if your applications are running for a long time, throughput is king. This has led to the suggestion that slow startup makes Java unsuitable for serverless workloads.

Some Java runtimes have chosen to throw away the Java Virtual Machine (JVM, the technology that provides great throughput and memory management) and compile Java to native code. This delivers faster startup but at the expense of throughput. It also subsets the Java language, so your code and libraries must be designed for native compilation. Lastly, native compilation is slow, so development is still done on a JVM. Using a JVM in development and a native image in production increases the risk of problems not being detected until applications are in production.

Serverless typically costs a bit more, so it’s important your applications are efficient—meaning low memory use and high throughput. These are characteristics WebSphere Liberty has excelled at for many years. However, serverless brings a spotlight to another performance characteristic: time to first response. With serverless, you no longer have instances idly waiting for work, so when demand increases, you need new instances to be able to respond to requests very quickly.