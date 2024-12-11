IBM unveils watsonx.governance 2.1 to transform your AI governance experience

As organizations integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models into their operations to drive scalability and enhance productivity, a critical question arises: how do we ensure AI workflows are responsible, secure and trustworthy?

While the promise of AI is massive it also comes with risks such as bias, lack of transparency, security vulnerabilities and compliance challenges. IBM watsonx.governance™facilitates enterprise adoption of AI to modernize business operations with a powerful AI governance, risk and compliance (GRC) tool kit built to automate AI lifecycle workflows, proactively detect and mitigate risk, and meet the changing legal, compliance and regulatory landscape.

Through effective AI governance, enterprises can assess the reliability of their AI solutions and capitalize on modern day AI tools for improved productivity and overall optimization of business costs.

Today, IBM announces the general availability of watsonx.governance 2.1 feature releases to accelerate responsible, transparent and ethical AI workflows. Here are some of the new innovations to watch out for.