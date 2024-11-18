Db2 12.1 is here: Unveiling the next-generation AI-powered enterprise database

Db2 12.1 introduces a new IBM Db2 Starter Edition to the Db2 family. It provides a selective set of capabilities to help businesses use Db2’s core data management capabilities for new applications and services. With the addition of IBM Db2 Starter Edition, Db2 12.1 establishes a progressive portfolio providing customers to flexibility to choose a fit-for-purpose Db2 edition based on their use case.

We’re thrilled to see how our customers will use these new capabilities to drive their businesses forward. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to innovate and evolve Db2 to meet the needs of the next generation of enterprise workloads.

Ready to explore Db2 12.1? Download the Db2 Community Edition and start building today!