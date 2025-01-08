8 January 2025
Application and big data integration are critical to every business. From accessing data source systems to sharing information through APIs, discovering what is happening in your business to responding quickly through data streaming platforms or events, we see improvement across use cases.
Today, IBM has announced the availability of IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.1. This modification release enhances the previous IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.0 version. It will be of interest to customers choosing to deploy Continuous Delivery updates rather than a Long-Term Support model.
Integration moves your critical business and ETL dataflows IBM Cloud Pak for Integration from where it is created to data pipelines, and finally, to consumer groups, where it can deliver new value. IBM Cloud Pak for Integration offers a complete integration software solution with a single platform, optimized for Red Hat OpenShift to meet growing integration needs.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.1 ingests new features to the AI-powered assistant, helping users in creating and deploying integrations. Direct integration with Red Hat OpenShift enables the selection and deployment of integrations immediately into the OpenShift cluster and helps with the creation of integration features plugins.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration helps create and deploy integrations, which reduces the complexity of steps, streamlines data ingestion and provides tools to assist with defining and deploying individual tasks to complete end-to-end integrations.
Automation assets can now be the starting point for many users to find existing integrations or to create new integrations. When editing an asset in the repository, the correct editor will now open automatically, allowing users to make changes faster and easier. However you choose to build new integrations, they can now be saved as a draft to allow you to edit and finish the changes at your own pace.
Additionally, the Integration Assemblies tool and the graphical canvas have been extended and enhanced with additional capabilities, including Apache Kafka Topics and Kafka integration users, which can also be created, viewed and deployed in the Platform UI.
Apache Kafka is an open-source distributed event streaming platform. Even though it is fault-tolerant, it can be further enhanced by IBM Cloud Pak for Integration in the following ways:
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration was generally available on December 13th, 2024. Contact an IBM representative to talk to us about how IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.1 can meet your business integration needs and help your business be built for change.