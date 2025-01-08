IBM Cloud Pak for Integration helps create and deploy integrations, which reduces the complexity of steps, streamlines data ingestion and provides tools to assist with defining and deploying individual tasks to complete end-to-end integrations.

Automation assets can now be the starting point for many users to find existing integrations or to create new integrations. When editing an asset in the repository, the correct editor will now open automatically, allowing users to make changes faster and easier. However you choose to build new integrations, they can now be saved as a draft to allow you to edit and finish the changes at your own pace.

Additionally, the Integration Assemblies tool and the graphical canvas have been extended and enhanced with additional capabilities, including Apache Kafka Topics and Kafka integration users, which can also be created, viewed and deployed in the Platform UI.