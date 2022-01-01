IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration uses the enterprise messaging capability of IBM MQ to allow businesses to ensure that every order, payment and customer interaction counts. Messages between applications are delivered reliably once-and-only-once, and applications are decoupled to enable rapid response to sudden traffic increases or system outages.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration can be deployed to Red Hat® OpenShift® on public clouds or private data centers to ensure connectivity of apps and data wherever they reside. Tap into the value of existing data as it flows to gain insights or react to events as they happen, while robust security mechanisms keep critical business and customer data safe.
Broad programming language, API and messaging protocol support (including AMQP), plus simple management tools.
Assured asynchronous messaging and events (publish and subscribe) with once-and-once-only delivery.
‘MQ native HA’ – quorum-based high availability with simple setup and rapid recovery.
TLS secured communications, identity access management, message-level security, and more to protect your data, your customers, and your business.
Automated and intelligent workload balancing so that you can design applications for scale.
Harness mission-critical data as it flows around the enterprise to facilitate testing or power analytics and Kafka.