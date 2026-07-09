Announcing IBM Bob Premium Package for Java: Accelerating enterprise Java application modernization

The IBM Bob Premium Package for Java is designed to help teams understand Java applications before making changes.
Today, IBM is announcing the availability of IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization, introducing purpose-built capabilities that help enterprise teams modernize Java applications with greater speed, consistency and confidence.
Enterprise Java applications power critical business operations, but many organizations are managing large, long-lived Java estates with legacy runtimes and frameworks, complex dependencies, limited documentation and increasing security exposure. Modernizing these systems requires more than faster code generation. Teams need application understanding, coordinated execution, validation, governance and the ability to reduce risk while preserving the systems the business depends on.
IBM Bob is an AI-powered development partner for enterprise software teams that helps plan, execute, validate and govern multi-step modernization tasks across the software development lifecycle. It brings AI together with agentic orchestration to help teams move beyond isolated code assistance toward structured, governed modernization workflows.
Built on IBM Bob, the Premium Package for Java Modernization introduces purpose-built workflows for enterprise Java modernization. It helps teams analyze applications, coordinate updates, validate changes and apply governance across modernization efforts including Java version upgrades, UI modernization and modernization to IBM WebSphere Liberty.
The result is a more repeatable way to modernize Java applications: one that helps teams move faster while maintaining control across repositories, dependencies, pipelines and runtime environments.
IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization supports three strategic Java modernization workflows:
Together, these workflows help Java teams modernize critical applications more safely and incrementally, without separating modernization from the development lifecycle.
IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization helps bring structure and governance to modernization work across enterprise Java environments. Teams can use Bob to support validation checkpoints, human approvals, traceable code changes, automated documentation, unit test generation and CVE awareness throughout the modernization process.
For example, a developer working on a Java version upgrade can initiate a guided workflow to analyze the application, identify compatibility issues, update dependencies, apply code and configuration changes, run validation steps and prepare the work for review.
By combining AI-powered orchestration with Java-specific modernization workflows and enterprise governance, this Premium Package helps teams modernize faster while reducing operational risk, improving software quality and preserving control over production-critical systems.
Blue Pearl used IBM Bob to modernize a Java codebase from Java 11 to Java 25 and achieved an estimated 90% faster delivery, completing the work in 3 days versus approximately 30+ days through a typical approach. The result shows what becomes possible when Java modernization is supported by structured workflows, system-level understanding, validation and governance, rather than isolated AI assistance.
Want to give Bob a try? Explore our free trial. You can also explore the IBM Bob product page and read more in depth about the IBM Bob Premium Package for Java to learn how purpose-built Java modernization capabilities help teams move faster with greater control.