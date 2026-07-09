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Artificial intelligence IT automation

Announcing IBM Bob Premium Package for Java: Accelerating enterprise Java application modernization

The IBM Bob Premium Package for Java is designed to help teams understand Java applications before making changes.

Published 09 July 2026

Today, IBM is announcing the availability of IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization, introducing purpose-built capabilities that help enterprise teams modernize Java applications with greater speed, consistency and confidence.

Enterprise Java applications power critical business operations, but many organizations are managing large, long-lived Java estates with legacy runtimes and frameworks, complex dependencies, limited documentation and increasing security exposure. Modernizing these systems requires more than faster code generation. Teams need application understanding, coordinated execution, validation, governance and the ability to reduce risk while preserving the systems the business depends on.

AI-driven modernization for enterprise Java applications 

IBM Bob is an AI-powered development partner for enterprise software teams that helps plan, execute, validate and govern multi-step modernization tasks across the software development lifecycle. It brings AI together with agentic orchestration to help teams move beyond isolated code assistance toward structured, governed modernization workflows.

Built on IBM Bob, the Premium Package for Java Modernization introduces purpose-built workflows for enterprise Java modernization. It helps teams analyze applications, coordinate updates, validate changes and apply governance across modernization efforts including Java version upgrades, UI modernization and modernization to IBM WebSphere Liberty.

The result is a more repeatable way to modernize Java applications: one that helps teams move faster while maintaining control across repositories, dependencies, pipelines and runtime environments.

Purpose-built workflows for Java teams 

IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization supports three strategic Java modernization workflows: 

  1. Java version upgrades help teams move applications from Java 8 or earlier through Java 11, 17, 21 and 25. Bob helps analyze dependencies, identify compatibility issues, coordinate code and configuration updates, and validate migrations across complex Java environments.
  2. UI modernization helps teams transform legacy Java UI frameworks into modern application experiences. Bob supports modernization initiatives such as JSF or Struts modernization to modern web architectures, including React, while helping preserve business logic and application behavior.
  3. Modernizing to Liberty helps teams move enterprise Java applications from legacy runtimes such as WebLogic, Tomcat and WebSphere Traditional applications to IBM WebSphere Liberty, IBM’s modern, modular, cloud-native Java runtime. Using migration plans generated by IBM Application Modernization Accelerator, Bob helps teams analyze environments, modernize configurations, validate deployments and reduce operational complexity during runtime modernization.

Together, these workflows help Java teams modernize critical applications more safely and incrementally, without separating modernization from the development lifecycle.

Delivering governed modernization at enterprise scale

IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization helps bring structure and governance to modernization work across enterprise Java environments. Teams can use Bob to support validation checkpoints, human approvals, traceable code changes, automated documentation, unit test generation and CVE awareness throughout the modernization process.

For example, a developer working on a Java version upgrade can initiate a guided workflow to analyze the application, identify compatibility issues, update dependencies, apply code and configuration changes, run validation steps and prepare the work for review.

By combining AI-powered orchestration with Java-specific modernization workflows and enterprise governance, this Premium Package helps teams modernize faster while reducing operational risk, improving software quality and preserving control over production-critical systems.

Early results with Blue Pearl

Blue Pearl used IBM Bob to modernize a Java codebase from Java 11 to Java 25 and achieved an estimated 90% faster delivery, completing the work in 3 days versus approximately 30+ days through a typical approach. The result shows what becomes possible when Java modernization is supported by structured workflows, system-level understanding, validation and governance, rather than isolated AI assistance.

Learn more

Want to give Bob a try? Explore our free trial. You can also explore the IBM Bob product page and read more in depth about the IBM Bob Premium Package for Java to learn how purpose-built Java modernization capabilities help teams move faster with greater control.

Sarwar Raza

Vice President, Hybrid Integration & Runtimes, IBM

Michael Kwok

Vice President, IBM Bob, and Canada Lab Director

Learn more Sign up for a free trial Explore the IBM Bob product page Read more about the IBM Bob Premium Package for Java
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