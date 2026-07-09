Announcing IBM Bob Premium Package for Java: Accelerating enterprise Java application modernization

Today, IBM is announcing the availability of IBM Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization, introducing purpose-built capabilities that help enterprise teams modernize Java applications with greater speed, consistency and confidence.

Enterprise Java applications power critical business operations, but many organizations are managing large, long-lived Java estates with legacy runtimes and frameworks, complex dependencies, limited documentation and increasing security exposure. Modernizing these systems requires more than faster code generation. Teams need application understanding, coordinated execution, validation, governance and the ability to reduce risk while preserving the systems the business depends on.