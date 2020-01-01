Digital forensics is the process of identifying, preserving, analysing and documenting digital evidence for use in criminal investigations. IBM works on producing and enhancing the data systems used by our forces to improve the efficiency of digital forensics and help power decision advantage.

With society’s accelerated and widespread use of technology, digital forensics has become an integral part of modern policing. Over 90% of all crime is recognised as having a digital element, highlighting the movement of present-day policing towards having technology at its core.