Digital forensics is the process of identifying, preserving, analysing and documenting digital evidence for use in criminal investigations. IBM works on producing and enhancing the data systems used by our forces to improve the efficiency of digital forensics and help power decision advantage.
With society’s accelerated and widespread use of technology, digital forensics has become an integral part of modern policing. Over 90% of all crime is recognised as having a digital element, highlighting the movement of present-day policing towards having technology at its core.
Digital forensics in policing is an essential component of the transformation of digital forensic sciences as a whole. The constantly increasing use of technology in policing proves that the role that digital forensics plays in policing grows more significant. Consequently, the management and storage of the digital forensics data workflow has become a priority for policing activity. IBM uses an industrialised, consistent and standardised approach to the use of technology. IBM’s comprehensive set of award-winning data and storage services delivered across systems and IBM’s leading cloud capabilities help create a centralised platform for digital forensics and evidence management, accelerating police capabilities of running a trusted investigation.
By taking existing storage and transforming it consistently we can achieve the benefits of a unified, consistent data management for digital forensics spanning multi clouds and data silos, with the flexibility to securely unify existing storage platforms without the cost of a major transformation. This can be achieved through a unified data management platform that enables secure access to data that span storage and locations. Complex islands of data are being created within the cloud allowing a streamline of data. A hybrid cloud data solution is designed to run the correct tasks in the correct place across various service providers in an optimal way, without multiple copies of the data.
Standardising data formats across clouds and on-premises is crucial for expediting the investigation process. When data is stored in a standardised way this can streamline data collaboration across the forces, this helps to boost collaboration and the efficiency of sharing resources as once digital forensic data is stored in a structured way it can open up new possibilities for analysis. This can streamline data collaboration across all forces databases creating a trusted data foundation.
With storage policies being transparent to end users, data can be compressed or tiered to tape or cloud storage to help reduce data retention costs; whilst continuing to provide one safe version of the truth. Temper-proof data is ensured by immunity, as immutable files cannot be deleted or modified. Immutability by design can provide archiving compliance, combined with policy placement to a long-term data store, including Tape and object for 99 years regulatory compliance.
Collaborated data across police forces creates a streamline of metadata that is key to gaining critical insights at speed. Therefore, digital forensics requires data to be analysed on large scales to improve and hasten crucial insights on investigations.
IBM focuses on streamlining data with security at its heart, especially when considering digital forensics and important evidence. Thereby, providing data integrity and security in a consistent way according to rules and regulations while being able to share data across boundaries is pivotal. By tracking user access to file systems and events with secure file audit logging to support the chain of custody, it ensures tracking is only provided on a need-to-know basis.
IBM software-defined storage is built up of a hybrid multi-cloud, giving the flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and agility you need to enable your data-driven solution, building the digital forensics future.
IBM Spectrum Scale is a global hybrid cloud file system with parallel access and is the glue that creates a hybrid cloud storage solution for an AI information model. It is an Enterprise-grade parallel file system that provides superior resiliency, scalability and control. The spectrum scale is a file system that can adapt to both application performance and capacity needs across the enterprise, managing access for today’s rapidly growing volumes of unstructured data in a private, public or hybrid cloud environment.