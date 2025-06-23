Real-time analytics and AI

Read the Redbook
abstract illustration of geometric shapes

IBM Z® real-time analytics use AI and machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights.  

Uncover insights and gain trusted, actionable results quickly without requiring data movement. Apply AI and machine learning to your most valuable enterprise data on IBM Z – all while using open-source frameworks and tools.

 
Browse technical resources to start on your journey to AI on IBM Z and LinuxONE.
Benefits
Accelerated AI at scale

Up to 300 billion deep learning inference requests per day with 1ms1 response time.
Speed to scale with transaction volume

Up to 19x higher throughput and 20x lower response time co-locating applications and inferencing.
Real-time insights when you need them

Infuse AI into every transaction while still meeting the most stringent SLAs.
Delivering green AI and AI-powered sustainability

Reduce the energy consumption for inference operation processing by 41x using the Integrated Accelerator for AI versus running inference operations remotely on a compared x86 server using an NVIDIA GPU.
Software for enterprise data serving and AI IBM ZDNN Plugin for TensorFlow GA

Bring TensorFlow models trained anywhere and deploy them close to your business-critical applications on IBM Z leveraging IBM Integrated Accelerator for AI seamlessly.

 Read the blog IBM Z Platform for Apache Spark

An in-memory compute engine and analytics run time, supports big data popular languages Java, Scala, Python and R.

 Read the introduction guide Python AI Toolkit for IBM z/OS®

Access a library of relevant open source software to support today's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) workloads.

 Explore the Python AI toolkit IBM Z Deep Learning Compiler

Compile popular compatible AI Models into onnx format and run them on IBM Z with minimal dependencies also leveraging IBM Integrated Accelerator for AI seamlessly.

 Read the blog Embed AI into real-world apps

Build machine learning models using your platform of choice and quickly deploy those models within transactional applications while maintaining SLAs.

 Explore IBM Machine Learning for z/OS Create a data fabric

Deliver a data fabric to connect and access data across clouds without moving data. Available for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE.

 View IBM Cloud Pak for Data Build AI applications directly from your data

Get simpler real-time access to your relational and non-relational IBM Z data where it originates.

 Explore IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS Leverage popular open-source tools

Use Anaconda on IBM Z and LinuxONE, and leverage industry-standard packages such as Scikit-learn, NumPy and PyTorch with cost-effective zCX containers.

 Read the blog
Maximize the value of enterprise data and accelerate digital transformation Agile enterprise data serving infused with AI

Experience the enterprise database for the world’s most demanding applications.

 Explore IBM Db2® 13 for z/OS Improve operational performance with machine learning and AI

Maintain the health of Db2 for z/OS subsystems and better optimize and tune Db2 for z/OS performance.

 Explore IBM Db2 AI for z/OS Make data available and synchronized for hybrid cloud applications

Synchronize and manage data originating in Db2 for z/OS without needing to access Db2 for z/OS.

 Explore IBM Db2 for z/OS Data Gate High-speed processing on complex Db2 queries

Gain the benefits of a hybrid transaction and analytic processing (HTAP) by analyzing transactional data as it is generated.

 Explore IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS Integration, simplification and modernization

Maximize database performance and availability, reduce cost and simplify data management.

 Explore Db2 utilities and tools for z/OS Self-service business intelligence for data

See analytics visualizations, data preparation and self-service business intelligence for IBM Z mainframe sources.

 Explore IBM QMF
Resources
Medium wide shot of female IT professional configuring server in data center
NIST: Computer Security Resource Center
Take control of your data encryption keys and hardware security modules in the cloud with the Cryptographic Module Validation Program.
Learn IBM is helping clients embed AI into their enterprise workloads and core business process in a consumable manner.
Learn how to get started on your journey to AI on the IBM zSystems platform.
Hear how Db2 infused with AI can help your Db2 systems run at peak performance to become a strategic contributor.
Learn how you can use Linux to make your AI analysis simpler, more secure, and with real-time processing at scale.
Businessman working with financial report charts, business analytics
AI operations analytics
Improve systems management, IT operations, application performance and operational resiliency with Artificial Intelligence on the mainframe.
Take the next step

Discover how to use AI and machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights.

 Get started
More ways to explore Resources Developer community Redbooks Community Global financing Flexible pricing