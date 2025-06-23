Real-time analytics and AI

IBM Z® real-time analytics use AI and machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights.
Uncover insights and gain trusted, actionable results quickly without requiring data movement. Apply AI and machine learning to your most valuable enterprise data on IBM Z – all while using open-source frameworks and tools.
Up to 300 billion deep learning inference requests per day with 1ms1 response time.
Up to 19x higher throughput and 20x lower response time co-locating applications and inferencing.
Infuse AI into every transaction while still meeting the most stringent SLAs.
Reduce the energy consumption for inference operation processing by 41x using the Integrated Accelerator for AI versus running inference operations remotely on a compared x86 server using an NVIDIA GPU.
Bring TensorFlow models trained anywhere and deploy them close to your business-critical applications on IBM Z leveraging IBM Integrated Accelerator for AI seamlessly.
An in-memory compute engine and analytics run time, supports big data popular languages Java, Scala, Python and R.
Access a library of relevant open source software to support today's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) workloads.
Compile popular compatible AI Models into onnx format and run them on IBM Z with minimal dependencies also leveraging IBM Integrated Accelerator for AI seamlessly.
Build machine learning models using your platform of choice and quickly deploy those models within transactional applications while maintaining SLAs.
Deliver a data fabric to connect and access data across clouds without moving data. Available for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE.
Get simpler real-time access to your relational and non-relational IBM Z data where it originates.
Use Anaconda on IBM Z and LinuxONE, and leverage industry-standard packages such as Scikit-learn, NumPy and PyTorch with cost-effective zCX containers.
Experience the enterprise database for the world’s most demanding applications.
Maintain the health of Db2 for z/OS subsystems and better optimize and tune Db2 for z/OS performance.
Synchronize and manage data originating in Db2 for z/OS without needing to access Db2 for z/OS.
Gain the benefits of a hybrid transaction and analytic processing (HTAP) by analyzing transactional data as it is generated.
Maximize database performance and availability, reduce cost and simplify data management.
See analytics visualizations, data preparation and self-service business intelligence for IBM Z mainframe sources.
Discover how to use AI and machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights.