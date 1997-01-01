IBM wowed the world in 1997 with a new breed of semiconductor made with copper, a metal whose successful application to chipmaking had eluded scientists for more than 30 years. The breakthrough yielded faster, cheaper chips and a new roadmap for advancements in microprocessors. Because copper wires are far more durable, 100 times more reliable, and can be shrunk to smaller sizes, the move away from aluminum ushered in an explosion of devices with computing capabilities, from smartphones to automobiles.

The announcement was a lightning bolt to a semiconductor industry desperate for a spark of inspiration. Locked in a technological arms race to make faster, smaller and more durable chips, manufacturers shrunk transistors to ever more minuscule sizes and crammed more and more onto wafers, nudging up performance while finding creative ways to maximize space. Other components on the chip were having a hard time keeping up.

Interconnects, or the wires that pass electricity between transistors, were a particular area of concern. As chips became more tightly packed, interconnects had a bigger job to do at smaller sizes. Aluminum, an ideal material for interconnects and the industry standard until that point, was fast approaching the limits of its conductive capacity. What’s more, aluminum wires were more susceptible to breakage. Enter copper, just in time.