Conceiving of a scalable system of processors and network adaptors that was both easy to use and faster than anything else on the market was relatively straightforward. Realizing the vision was another matter — one that fell to IBM’s engineers. The AS/400 line was built on two core assets: the industry’s most powerful microchips and a fast token ring network, the system that allowed servers, computers and peripheral devices to communicate with one another by transmitting and holding chunks of data.

IBM became the first company to ship megabit memory chips in computers — a change that required retooling its production facility in Essex Junction, Vermont, from churning out industry-standard 4-inch and 6-inch silicon wafers to 8-inch versions. The AS/400 line marked a substantial bet on the success of a new product — but it paid off as the power of the new line became clear.

For small and medium-size firms, the chips in the AS/400 line represented a geometric increase in processing speed, RAM and storage capacity. At the high end, AS/400 could process up to 45,000 transactions per hour — a tenfold increase over System/36. This processing speed was coupled with superior network capabilities. Before AS/400, IBM’s token ring networks operated at 4 megabytes per second (Mbps). The new system ran at speeds up to 16 Mbps. This development allowed many more machines to operate on the same network. Combined with new adapters for fiber-optic systems, it also allowed AS/400 systems to connect with other local area networks — paving the way for interoffice digital communications.

Some 35 years ago, the AS/400 line laid the groundwork for today’s remote-work environments. When the line was released, Robert Fertig of Enterprise Information Systems, a market research company, called it “the most significant announcement since the personal computer.” Small and intermediate-size organizations could digitize their filing and phone systems, increasing the efficiency of law offices, insurance agencies, architectural firms — any businesses that kept records, coordinated teams or communicated across offices.

By providing products that were user-friendly and scalable, the AS/400 family also brought a new group of users into the digital age. Networked computing that had previously been the exclusive province of multinational corporations and public institutions became available to ordinary businesses.

For millions of people around the world, the AS/400 system was the first glimpse of the 21st-century office: a place where information moved in microseconds and commerce moved nearly as fast. For modern business, the future began in 1988.