As cyber assaults increase, so do the repercussions. Government IT officials can’t ignore the fact that the average cost of data breaches increases each year.
Government organizations continue to migrate to digital tools making the security, efficiency and safety of IT operations critical for all levels of government. And as data volumes continue to skyrocket, all information must be recorded, handled and preserved properly.
To achieve these goals while guaranteeing the security of sensitive citizen information, it is crucial to use data effectively and transmit it quickly. IBM Storage FlashSystem products are designed to meet and surpass these specifications. Specifically, it provides the required performance, secure storage, high availability and data resilience government agencies demand.
Today's public sector services require low-latency, high-performance storage systems that can serve all their workloads and storage needs, whether on- or off-site, while reducing complexity and IT resources.
IBM Storage FlashSystem arrays optimize performance by accelerating data access with FlashCore® technology and end-to-end NVMe, enabling faster business choices with latency as low as 50 microseconds. Comprehensive data reduction and automatic tiering boost available capacity and efficiency, resulting in a substantial ROI and quick payback.
IBM FlashCore Modules provide unparalleled density, durability, performance and mission-critical reliability. Inline hardware-accelerated compression and encryption reduce performance disruptions across the whole spectrum of applications.
Data collected and maintained by local and federal government agencies affects every aspect of our lives and modern infrastructure relies heavily on easy and secure access to it, making operational continuity a fundamental necessity. For example, a reliable public safety storage platform is crucial for daily operations of law enforcement and healthcare agencies.
Unforeseeable incidents pose unpredictable effects including disruptions to services. Reducing or eliminating downtime is crucial to maintaining uninterrupted data access. The IBM Storage FlashSystem family of products delivers high-density storage capacity, data resilience with Safeguarded Copy and hardware-accelerated encryption and data security plans with CyberVault.
Additionally, IBM Storage Insights is preinstalled on every IBM Storage FlashSystem solution and manages most issues automatically, providing faster service resolution times. This feature helps maintain high availability through better storage management, providing full performance and capacity monitoring, reporting and predictive and proactive storage recommendations to meet your organization’s specific needs.
One of the biggest challenges government agencies at all levels face, is ensuring the safety of the data they gather and protecting it from all types of cyber assault while also ensuring easy access by authorized users.
Each IBM Storage FlashSystem platform includes access to FlashCopy modules which utilize both the Metro and Global Mirror connections. These features enable administrators to synchronously duplicate data over city-wide and broader distances, without automatic/transparent failover, data loss or sacrificing performance.
To further boost data resilience, the optional IBM HyperSwap® feature offers remote mirroring. This feature enables uploaded data to be mirrored automatically to a remote site, providing access if one of the sites is no longer accessible.
Any IBM Storage FlashSystem platform that is TDI-certified for SAP HANA deployments has an extra layer of protection. Immutable backup copies of data are created, and machine learning detects suspected corruption, providing forensic reports to help rapidly diagnose and identify the source of any attack.
Further, IBM Storage Sentinel was designed to handle difficulties encountered by enterprises that successfully thwart a cyberattack and want to expedite a return to normal operations. The solution automatically separates tainted backups, enabling your organization to easily discover the most recent validated and confirmed backups.
However, IBM Storage Sentinel is only one aspect of any data center storage solution. Government agencies can offer constituents exceptional services by adopting a holistic approach to data storage requirements with the superior performance, high availability and unsurpassed data resilience of the IBM Storage FlashSystem family of products.
Don't just have storage space, accelerate. IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 is the perfect all-in-one hybrid cloud solution for medium and large government organizations. With flash and AI, you can deploy the most cost efficient and powerful storage solution on the market.
This is an enterprise-class storage system. The IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 is designed for mid-range workloads. It provides high performance redundancy and smart, self-optimizing containerized solutions.
Be prepared for what's next. IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500 storage systems use artificial intelligence and flash-based technology to provide data security, scalability, and reliability on demand.
Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.
View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering. Powered by IBM Storage Virtualize, FlashSystem makes it easy to manage data across all systems while modernizing your legacy storage capabilities.
Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create air-gapped copies of data and restore production fast.
Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.
Contact an advisor to determine the best IBM Storage FlashSystem configuration for your government storage solution and data protection needs.