Unfortunately, each vendor has its own set of IT resources, API and rules. The result is inefficient storage management, challenging data migrations and data center infrastructures that are unnecessarily taxing on IT administrators and on-site staff. Differences across storage management systems can become complex and costly.

The IBM Storage FlashSystem family was designed with simplicity as a primary goal. Built with IBM Storage Virtualize software, FlashSystem solutions offer automation and consistency across all models. IBM Storage Virtualize software provides the unique ability to virtualize third-party storage systems. It is designed from the ground up to support data center management and data mobility between heterogeneous systems, enabling organizations to migrate data from just about any existing system.