IT infrastructure never rests, whether through remote access or on-site. Technology is always changing and operational demands are always rising. What never seems to change is that data must be available—fast. For their storage needs, many organizations and providers rely on heterogeneous environments, with on-premises and hybrid cloud solutions. They typically take advantage of colocation using multiple vendors in an effort to reduce downtime while getting the best possible price for new storage.
Unfortunately, each vendor has its own set of IT resources, API and rules. The result is inefficient storage management, challenging data migrations and data center infrastructures that are unnecessarily taxing on IT administrators and on-site staff. Differences across storage management systems can become complex and costly.
The IBM Storage FlashSystem family was designed with simplicity as a primary goal. Built with IBM Storage Virtualize software, FlashSystem solutions offer automation and consistency across all models. IBM Storage Virtualize software provides the unique ability to virtualize third-party storage systems. It is designed from the ground up to support data center management and data mobility between heterogeneous systems, enabling organizations to migrate data from just about any existing system.
IBM Storage Virtualize software not only runs off FlashSystem hardware but also on multiple public clouds, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the IBM Cloud®. This creates a dynamic data center environment that can be managed using the same standard interface for both on-premises storage and cloud storage. That’s one screen for all information technology systems that clients can learn once and use everywhere.
Infrastructure management is crucial to sustainability goals. Third-party storage virtualization in conjunction with management software enables FlashSystem hardware to breathe new life into legacy systems. Providing the majority of its abilities to over 500 different storage systems offers data center operators a new level of connectivity for on premise or remote management. This includes features for business continuity and disaster recovery, like IBM® Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault which help increase uptime while reducing the risk and reach of outages.
With FlashSystem hardware, organizations can achieve digital transformation and simplify data management across all deployment types with one software stack. Lights out data center management build on FlashSystem also helps improve data mobility, modernize features and upgrade performance—all without disruption.
Don't just store, accelerate. IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 is the perfect all-in-one hybrid cloud solution for medium and large organizations. With flash and AI, you can deploy the most cost efficient and powerful storage solution on the market.
This is enterprise-class storage. The IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 is designed for mid-range workloads. It provides high performance redundancy and smart, self-optimizing containerized solutions.
Be prepared for what's next. IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500 storage systems use artificial intelligence and flash-based technology to provide data security, scalability, and reliability on demand.
Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.
Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create air-gapped copies of data and restore production fast.
Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.