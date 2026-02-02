Keep the momentum going with actionable insights from the event and unlock the full power of AI
On September 3rd, Think Toronto 2025 brought together C-suite leaders, senior executives, and industry experts to explore the transformative power of AI in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.
Participants uncovered actionable insights, breakthrough strategies, and real-world success stories focused on building scalable, trustworthy technology.
Think Toronto 2025 also provided unique opportunities to connect, collaborate, and build lasting partnerships — fueling innovation across AI, automation, productivity, and hybrid cloud.
Missed the event or want to revisit key moments? Watch the replays and explore the curated resources below to continue the conversation and lead the change in AI.
President and General Manager Technology, IBM Canada
Head of AI Labs, Unilever
Head of Business Release Management, A220, Airbus
VP, Automation Platform Americas, IBM
Global Managing Partner,
IBM Consulting
Senior Partner, Hybrid Cloud & Data Service Line Leader,
IBM Consulting Canada
AVP, IT Strategy, Honda Canada Inc.
President & CEO, MLSE
President and General Manager, Red Hat Canada Limited
Chief Delivery Officer,
Payments Canada
Lead Account Partner, IBM Consulting
Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM
VP Data & AI Platforms and RBC Fellow, RBC
Managing Partner,
IBM Consulting Canada
