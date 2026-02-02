Layers of think running around the corner of a cube-like surface in purple hues.

Think on Tour Toronto 2025

Keep the momentum going with actionable insights from the event and unlock the full power of AI

Review highlights from the day Read the latest C-suite study
Toronto skyline

Capture AI's full potential to drive growth, productivity and competitive advantage.

On September 3rd, Think Toronto 2025 brought together C-suite leaders, senior executives, and industry experts to explore the transformative power of AI in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

Participants uncovered actionable insights, breakthrough strategies, and real-world success stories focused on building scalable, trustworthy technology.

Think Toronto 2025 also provided unique opportunities to connect, collaborate, and build lasting partnerships — fueling innovation across AI, automation, productivity, and hybrid cloud.

Missed the event or want to revisit key moments? Watch the replays and explore the curated resources below to continue the conversation and lead the change in AI.
Unlock the full value of enterprise AI in a hybrid world: What’s the rush?
Harness hybrid cloud to power AI value at scale
Embracing AI for lasting advantage: A comprehensive approach to transformation
Driving change: A leader’s mindset

Insights from leaders

IBM experts and clients shared exclusive insights on deploying trusted AI, leveraging AI-ready data, and building resilient, future-facing infrastructure to drive productivity and efficiency in an evolving digital landscape.
Deb Pimentel smiling
Deb Pimentel

President and General Manager Technology, IBM Canada

 LinkedIn
Gary Bogdani smiling
Gary Bogdani

Head of AI Labs, Unilever

 LinkedIn
Xavier Bouzigon smilling
Xavier Bouzigon

Head of Business Release Management, A220, Airbus

 LinkedIn
Natalia de Greiff smiling
Natalia De Greiff 

VP, Automation Platform Americas, IBM

 LinkedIn
Neil Dhar smiling with arms crossed
Neil Dhar,

Global Managing Partner, 
IBM Consulting

 

 LinkedIn
Shannon McClure smiling
Shannon McClure

Senior Partner, Hybrid Cloud & Data Service Line Leader,
IBM Consulting Canada

 LinkedIn
Jaldeep Pandya smiling
Jaldeep Pandya

AVP, IT Strategy, Honda Canada Inc.

 LinkedIn
Keith Pelley smiling
Keith Pelley

President & CEO, MLSE

 LinkedIn
Paul Pinkney smiling
Paul Pinkney

President and General Manager, Red Hat Canada Limited

 LinkedIn
Jude Pinto smiling
Jude Pinto

Chief Delivery Officer,
Payments Canada 

 LinkedIn
Saurav Singhal, Lead Account Partner, speaker at the Think on Tour Toronto
Saurav Singhal

Lead Account Partner, IBM Consulting

 

 LinkedIn
Rob Thomas smiling
Rob Thomas

Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM

 

 LinkedIn
Vinh Tran smiling
Vinh Tran

VP Data & AI Platforms and RBC Fellow, RBC

 LinkedIn
Rob Wilmot smiling
Rob Wilmot

Managing Partner,
IBM Consulting Canada

 LinkedIn

