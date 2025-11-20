Think on Tour Stockholm 2025

Capture AI's full potential to drive growth, productivity and competitive advantage.

Redefining AI

Over 100 business leaders gathered with IBM experts, valued clients and trusted partners on November 20th, to delve into the boundless potential of AI, exploring how to capitalise on this transformative technology while fostering trust, through transparency and collaboration. 

Actionable Insights

The ensuing dialogues covered a range of critical topics and we invite you to explore these in more detail by browsing the varied resources included here which range from broad strategic summaries to actionable, practical guides and workshops. 

Insights The future is now

Driving USD 4.5 billion in extreme productivity with AI

Report Industries in the AI era

How 10 industries are harnessing AI to supercharge business opportunities

Guide The ROI of AI-powered IT automation

Organisations leveraging advanced AI deployments in their IT functions are achieving significant benefits.

Guide 2025 AI agents Buyer’s Guide

This comprehensive guide breaks down key use cases, core capabilities, and step-by-step recommendations to help you choose the right solutions for your business.

Announcement IBM and Agassi Sports Entertainment Announce AI-Powered Platform to Advance Global Racquet Sports

Partnering to deliver a digital platform with AI-powered video coaching, premium content, and commercial experiences for players and fans worldwide

Guide Put AI to work for HR and talent transformation

Find out how HR leaders are leading the way and applying AI to drive HR and talent transformation

Insight What CIOs need to know about using AI agents

Explainer What is AI agent orchestration

Engage in a hands-on experience

IBM Innovation Studios bring together the best of IBM’s expertise and experiences to help address business and technology challenges for our clients and business partners.  The Stockholm Studio has a programme of strategic and hands-on workshops planned throughout the year.  For further details click on the links below or speak to your IBM account team.
Woman leads her team through the strategy for the upcoming launch of their new product

AI Exploration Leadership Visit at IBM Innovation Studio

Activate your leadership team on AI with a 3 hours interactive executive session  to the IBM Innovation Studio, designed to spark insight and action across the team.

  • Reflect on how AI can support their work and goals
  • Explore patterns for responsible adoption
  • Identify relevant opportunities and risks
  • Leave with a shared language and leadership perspective

Expanding Horizons: Additional Perspectives

Given the unique format of this year’s Think Stockhom sessions they were not recorded.  However, to continue the dialogue and share with colleagues, you can access replays of the keynote presentations from Think Boston held earlier this year, which provide a perspectives enriched with additional client examples.
THINK 2025 - Arvind Krishna Keynote - Day 1
Keynote 1: Unlock the full value of enterprise AI
THINK 2025 - Mohamad Ali Keynote - Day 3
Keynote 2: Embracing AI for lasting advantage: A comprehensive approach to transformation
THINK 2025 - Rob Thomas Keynote - Day 1
Keynote 3: Minimize complexity, risk and cost with AI-powered automation
THINK 2025 - Ritika Gunnar Keynote - Day 1
Keynote 4: Usher in the future of work with AI agents built for the enterprise

When we know, you'll know!

Stay close on the most important tech industry trends, featuring exclusive coverage on the biggest stories and updates coming out of the Think Boston event.

